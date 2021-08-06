Covid-19 vaccine bus returns to Lower Earley Asda next week

COVID jabs will be available next week in Lower Earley.

The NHS Health on the Move bus will be in Asda’s car park from Monday to Wednesday.

Pfizer vaccines will be available from 1pm to 6pm, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone wanting their second dose must have an eight-week gap since their first jab, and bring their vaccine card.

Residents are also encouraged to bring proof of age.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health at the borough council, said he was delighted the bus was returning.

“Our previous pop-up in this location saw more than 300 people come forward for their first or second dose, and we’re hoping for a similar turnout this time around.

“If you or someone you know is yet to have the vaccine, please come forward for it. Infection rates remain high in the borough, particularly amongst younger groups of people who won’t be fully vaccinated yet – but both doses of the vaccine can protect you from becoming seriously unwell.”

The borough council is planning another pop-up clinic in Bulmershe to act as an eight-week follow-up to the first one in June.

“We’re working closely with the NHS to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible,” Cllr Margetts said.

Residents are encouraged to keep up with their twice-weekly lateral flow tests to check they aren’t infected and spreading the virus unknowingly.

“Thank you to everyone who has come forward so far – let’s all continue to play our part and do our bit for the borough,” he added.