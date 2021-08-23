Covid-19 vaccine comes to Woodley for four days – starting tomorrow

COVID jabs will be available in Woodley from tomorrow.

The NHS Health on the Move vaccine bus will be at Bulmershe School, offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

It will be there from 1pm to 6pm tomorrow, Wednesday and Friday.

It will also be giving out jabs from 11am to 4pm on Saturday.

Anyone hoping for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must have an eight- to 12-week gap since their first jab, and bring their vaccine card with them.

People are asked to bring proof of age.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing, and adult social care at the borough council, said he is delighted the vaccine bus is back.

It comes on the heels of a pop-up site at Forest School, which he said was popular, with many young people coming forward to get jabbed.

“We are working closely with the NHS to ensure all eligible residents are vaccinated and protected from this nasty virus”, said Cllr Margetts.

“If you know anyone who needs their vaccination, please encourage them to come along on one of these four days.”

Residents do not need to book in advance. Parking is available.

Anyone needing second doses of the Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines can book through the NHS website.

Anyone not able to get a jab through the vaccine bus can still book their first or second dose of the vaccine through the NHS website or find an alternative walk-in site.