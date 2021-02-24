COVID-19: Wokingham’s weekly infection rate drops to 54.3 per 100,000

WOKINGHAM’S coronavirus rate per 100,000 has dropped once again, as the number of new cases continues to decline.

The latest figures showed the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents is 54.3, down from 77.1 last week.

This is a drastic fall from the 607.2 cases per every 100,000 recorded in early January.

The local case rate has remained below 200 cases per 100,000 throughout February so far.

There were 17 positive tests recorded on Tuesday, February 23, bringing the total number of infections to 7,774.

The figures are slightly higher in neighbouring Reading borough, which has an infection rate of 86.5 per 100,000. However, this was down from 121.8 last week.

On Tuesday, Reading reported 16 positive cases.

Bracknell Forest has also seen its rate per 100,000 reduce, too. It is now 92.2, down from 102.8 last week. On Tuesday there were 4 new cases.

Windsor and Maidenhead had 10 cases reported that day, and its rate per 100,000 is now 69.3, down from 90.5 last week.

West Berkshire recorded 16 positive cases, and its infection rate is just below 100 at 98.5, down from 104.1 last week.

Slough remains the highest in Berkshire, with its rate per 100,000 rising this week. It now sits at 224, up from last weeks’ 215.3. It also recorded 39 covid cases on Tuesday.

Nationally, the UK reported 8,489 positive tests on Tuesday. The rate of infection per 100,000 now sits at 119, down from 136.5 last week.

Sadly, 548 people died on Tuesday, within 28 days of a positive covid test. This is 3,111 over the last seven days.

In Wokingham, there was one covid-related death on Tuesday, and there have been two deaths in the past seven days.

By Monday, nearly 18 million people in the UK received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines.

And there are 642,788 people who have received their second dose.