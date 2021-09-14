Covid booster jabs planned for over 50s and clinically vulnerable

Health secretary Sajid Javid said this afternoon that booster jabs will be offered from next week.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he set out the Government’s autumn and winter plan for Covid-19.

He said the link between infections, hospitalisation and deaths has “weakened significantly” due to the vaccination programme, but that protection dwindles over time.

It means from next week, booster jabs will be given to priority groups one to nine, in ascending order.

These are:

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers All those 75 years of age and over All those 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals All those 65 years of age and over Adults aged 16 to 65 years in an at-risk group All those 60 years of age and over All those 55 years of age and over All those 50 years of age and over

“The NHS will contact people at the right time,” Mr Javid said. “Booster doses are an important way of keeping the virus under control in the long term.”

He hopes this approach will “protect the most vulnerable through the winter months” and “strengthen the wall of defence”.

Also being introduced is a single jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, the health secretary said.

He outlined a “five pillar” plan for the autumn and winter and said testing, tracing and self-isolation would continue to be a “vital” defence over the colder seasons.

He also said PCR and lateral flow tests will remain available. However lateral flow kits would be prioritised for those “not fully vaccinated”.

The health secretary added the Government would support the NHS and social care teams, citing a £5.4 billion fund announced last week for the health and social care sector, and said mandatory vaccination will likely be introduced for staff at CQC registered care homes and those in front-line NHS and social care settings.

Mr Javid said the Government is also about to launch the “largest ever flu vaccination campaign this country has ever seen”.

He encouraged the public to meet outdoors as much as possible, and wear a face mask in crowded and enclosed spaces.

While not mandatory, Mr Javid said face mask wearing could be formally re-introduced in “Plan B”, if covid case rates, hospitalisations and deaths rise.

This could also see the reintroduction of working from home.

Shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, questioned Mr Javid over the data that would be used to initiate “Plan B” but the health secretary did not give specifics.

Mr Ashworth asked the health secretary what level of infection would trigger “Plan B”, and whether he would rule out national or regional lockdowns.

By Mr Javid declined to answer.

He said “Plan B” is a contingency measure, adding: “any responsible Government must prepare for all eventualities.”

Mr Ashworth pushed Mr Javid to clarify his position on vaccine passports.

“On the BBC, you ruled them out, on Sky you didn’t, you’re now saying they will be kept in reserve, and Downing Street said they are the first line of defence,” Mr Ashworth said.

Mr Javid said: “I have made the Government position clear. They are not something we are implementing.

“We are not going ahead with any plans like that. They would would have to be backed up by evidence and data – that evidence is not there. To keep it in reserve is the right thing to do.”

Mr Javid also said there would be a new framework for international travel, which will be announced by transport secretary Grant Shapps before a formal review on Friday, October 1.