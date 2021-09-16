Covid booster jabs will be given out by GPs predicts Wokingham health executive

BOOSTER JABS will be given to anyone over 50 from next week.

Announced on Tuesday, health secretary Sajid Javid set out the Government’s autumn and winter plan for Covid-19.

As part of this, booster jabs will be given to priority groups one to nine, in ascending order.

He said the link between infections, hospitalisation and deaths has “weakened significantly” due to the vaccination programme, but that protection dwindles over time.

Cllr Charles Margetts, health executive at the borough council, said he is waiting on Berkshire West CCG to confirm the plan.

He expects the jabs to be delivered from GP surgeries across the borough, instead of at mass vaccination centres.

“I have confidence there will be enough capacity, and out GPs will be able to do the job,” he said.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Javid said: “The NHS will contact people at the right time. Booster doses are an important way of keeping the virus under control in the long term.”

He hopes this approach will “protect the most vulnerable through the winter months” and “strengthen the wall of defence”.

He outlined a “five pillar” plan for the autumn and winter and said testing, tracing and self-isolation would continue to be a “vital” defence over the colder seasons.

He also said PCR and lateral flow tests will remain available. However lateral flow kits would be prioritised for those “not fully vaccinated”.

The health secretary added the Government would support the NHS and social care teams, citing a £5.4 billion fund announced last week for the health and social care sector, and said mandatory vaccination will likely be introduced for staff at CQC registered care homes and those in front-line NHS and social care settings.

Mr Javid said the Government is also about to launch the “largest ever flu vaccination campaign this country has ever seen”.

Face masks

He encouraged the public to meet outdoors as much as possible, and wear a face mask in crowded and enclosed spaces.

While not mandatory, Mr Javid said face mask wearing could be formally re-introduced in “Plan B”, if covid case rates, hospitalisations and deaths rise.

This could also see the reintroduction of working from home.

Cllr Charles Margetts said it is “sensible” for residents to wear a mask in crowded places, and urged people to think about it wisely.

“I would also encourage people to wear them when they sense others are uncomfortable if they are not,” he added.

Vaccine passports

Mr Javid said “Plan B” is a contingency measure, adding: “any responsible Government must prepare for all eventualities.”

He added: “[Vaccine passports] are not something we are implementing.

“We are not going ahead with any plans like that.

“They would would have to be backed up by evidence and data – that evidence is not there. To keep it in reserve is the right thing to do.”

Despite Mr Javid’s statement, yesterday’s i revealed that the Government has signed 13 different deals worth more than £75 million on the vaccine passport scheme.

Two, each valued at £25 million, were awarded in May.