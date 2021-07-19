Covid cancels race, so Vickie does her own half-marathon

A WOMAN has raised more than £300 in memory of her nephew after running a virtual half marathon last month.

Vickie Robertson, founder of domestic abuse charity Kaleidoscopic UK, had been due to take part in the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday, June 27.

Although it had been postponed, that didn’t stop Miss Robertson – she took on the borough’s streets so she could still raise funds for her nephew Sean and his family.

Sean Myers, from Bracknell, passed away two months ago after battling bladder cancer at the age of just 17.

Now, after running in the event last year to help fund Sean’s treatment, Miss Robertston wanted to extend her support to the family by raising more money for them this year.

The funds raised has enabled Sean’s family to pick an urn and turn his ashes into jewellery stones to keep him close to their hearts.

Setting off at 6.30am from the FBC Centre, on Gorse Ride North in Finchampstead, Miss Robertson headed towards Arborfield, then Barkham, down to Dinton Pastures and Lower Earley.

She crossed the finish line around 10am back at Dinton Pastures where she enjoyed a nice cuppa and a biscuit with some of her supporters on the day.

Miss Robertson explained she is “so grateful” to everybody for their donations.

She added: “I really want to do this to, not only help my family, but to also raise awareness that cancer can affect anyone at any time.

“Last year, I had such a lovely response from the community so I want to thank everyone for their continuous support towards our family and it was lovely to be able to run for Seano again this year.”

Kim Sharman expressed her thanks towards Miss Roberston for her fundraising efforts and said she has the “purest and kindest heart ever”.

“Vickie always continues to be by our side and is always supporting and looking after me and the family”, she said.

“She is truly an inspiration and I couldn’t be more proud of her, she’s the best auntie and sister ever and she continues to not only keep helping me but loads of other families.”

To donate, visit gofund.me/c3efb025