Covid cases are highest amongst ages five to nine

COVID RATES are highest in children aged five to nine, reported the borough council.

Due to the number of infections, the borough council wrote to all schools last month advising them to consider implementing key measures for the remainder of the term.

This includes wearing face coverings in communal areas for staff and visitors, as well as secondary school pupils.

Primary school children who are close contacts of positive cases are asked to remain at home while they wait for their PCR test results. And risk assessments on social mixing should be kept under continual review.

With Covid-19 cases rising significantly amongst children and young people locally and nationally, Wokingham Borough Council is continuing to take a proactive approach in the way it supports local schools; working closely with headteachers to keep children in education and keep Covid out through their dedicated Children’s Covid-19 Taskforce.

Following a dip in Covid-19 infection rates in line with the half-term break, cases are now back on the rise. In fact, the weekly case rate per 100,000 people in the borough currently sits at 677.2 (up to 1 December) – but this figure is nearly three times higher amongst children aged five to nine.

The council is committed to keeping all its communities safe – particularly children and young people. As such and following recommendations from the Berkshire West Health Protection Board, it wrote to all schools on 12 November, advising them to consider implementing key measures for the remainder of the autumn term.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services, said: “Primary schools are in the eye of the Covid storm right now and the taskforce are working tirelessly to support them in every way possible.

“It’s a similar picture in secondary schools, though the vaccination programme for 12- to 15-year-olds has helped to ease the pressure slightly, as many young people were able to get protected ahead of, and during, the half term break.

“There are still a few weeks left of term and we are calling upon the community to be understanding of decisions made by our schools. Ultimately, when a child is in school, the school is responsible for safeguarding them, and head teachers will always put children’s best interest at the heart of everything they do.

“Each school will make its own decisions based on staffing and local circumstances, so what might be possible in one might not in another.”

Cllr Howe added: “We’re all keen to get back to a more normal way of life and want to celebrate together in the run-up to Christmas. But the risk of catching and passing the virus on remains.”

He said that where possible, the council is supporting schools to go ahead with Christmas events and will always advise on the most appropriate options based on circumstances.

The Covid-19 Children’s Taskforce is also supporting local independent schools, and recently arranged for a mobile PCR testing unit to visit Holme Grant School in Wokingham, following an outbreak of cases in all year groups.

Headteacher Claire Robinson said: “Wokingham Borough Council and [the] NHS have been absolutely fantastic in working with us to stop the spread of covid in our school. Thank you so much for working with us to ensure our children come first and [that] we do all we can to keep our schools open.”

The Taskforce is in daily contact with headteachers by phone, email, and virtual meetings to provide advice, guidance, and important information to share with parents and guardians.

Outside of schools, the council is urging resident to wear a face covering inside shops and on public transport.

It said that all contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status. They will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

And residents are encouraged to continue taking lateral flow tests before events where they are mixing with others.