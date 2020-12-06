Covid grants on offer for local businesses

WOKINGHAM Borough Council plans to offer more than a thousand pounds to businesses impacted by lockdown, in a bid to help kickstart the local economy.

It’s currently finalising its Additional Restriction Grants to help businesses which had to close due to last month’s coronavirus rules.

And it hopes to extend the scheme to support those affected by Tier 2 restrictions, too.

Businesses can now apply for a grant under the Local Restrictions Support Grants (Closed) Addendum, and more than £529,000 has been paid out already.

“Subject to final approval from the Council’s Executive this week, we hope to be able to offer grants of £1,500 to help businesses whose cash-flow has taken a nosedive in the last four weeks,” said Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development.

“The local economy has been hit hard by the pandemic and we’re here to help organisations who may be struggling financially.”

Cllr Munro says the grants will be a lifeline for some businesses, allowing them to continue trading over the Christmas period.

“We’ll be looking at further phases and other support schemes to help local businesses over the coming weeks and months,” he added.

The Additional Restriction Grants are still being finalised, but the borough council is encouraging businesses which meet the eligibility criteria to apply early.

For more details, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/business-and-licensing/business-and-growth/coronavirus-additional-restrictions-grant-form