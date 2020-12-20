Covid helpline reduces hours over Christmas

THE One Front Door scheme will operate reduced hours over the festive period, but will be available to take calls.

Run by Wokingham Citizens Advice, and supported by Wokingham Borough Council, the scheme helps link residents who need a helping hand, for whatever reason, to be linked up with charities and groups who can help.

This could be financial advice, assistance with collecting prescriptions or food, or a listening ear.

From Monday, December 21 through to Wednesday, December 23, it will be open from 9am to 5pm.

On Christmas Eve, it will open from 10am to 4pm.

The service is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Sunday, December 27.

Reduced hours of 10am to 4pm will be in operation from Christmas Monday, December 28, through to Wednesday, December 30.

The service will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

It will be open from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, January 2, and then back to the usual hours of 9am to 5pm from Monday, January 4.

To access the service, call:0300 330 1189 or log on to: citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk