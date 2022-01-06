Covid infection rates hit 1,797.3 per 100,000 in Wokingham

CORONAVIRUS rates in the borough have soared during the festive season, with infection rates reaching 1,473.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Data at the most granular level has revealed that the highest infection rates per population were in Wokingham North and Hurst.

The area, which includes parts of Emmbrook and Winnersh, had an infection rate of 1,797.3.

Also exceeding 1,700 cases per 100,000 people was Spencers Wood and Swallowfield.

In the seven days up to Wednesday, December 29, the infection rate for these areas sat at 1,739.1.

This is higher than the national infection rate, which is currently1,525.9.

Wokingham West and South, which also includes parts of Woosehill and Barkham recorded an infection rate of 1,659.1.

Crowthorne North had a rate of 1,638.5 per 100,000 and Earley recorded 1,629.8 cases per 100,000 during this time-frame.

Across the entire borough, the average rate of infection sits at 1,473.5 cases, and there were 299 positive covid tests reported on Monday.

Before Christmas, Wokingham borough had the highest case rate in Berkshire, but the area has now been overtaken by Bracknell Forest, and Windsor and Maidenhead.

Despite the rising infections, coronavirus deaths remain low, with one death recorded in the last seven days.

However hospitalisations have risen by 54%, with 48 patients admitted to hospital in the seven days prior to Sunday, December 26.

In the borough, 45,739 PCR tests have been conducted in the last week, a rise in 58% from the week prior.