Covid marshals to patrol Wokingham, Twyford and Woodley ahead of Christmas

FOUR NEW covid marshals will be patrolling towns and villages across the borough to encourage compliance with covid-rules.

Although they will not have any enforcement powers, the covid support officers will be promoting social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

They will also ensure businesses are following Covid-19 secure guidelines and sign-post to specialist advice if needed.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care and public health at Wokingham Borough Council (WBC), said: “Our covid support officers will provide a reassuring presence, ensuring that there are people on the ground who can offer advice and support directly to businesses and the public.

“It is a crucial step in making it as safe as possible for people to visit our town and village centres, especially as we come out of lockdown and the night-time economy picks up in the run-up to Christmas.”

Starting this month until March, the marshals will focus on Wokingham, Woodley and Twyford as well as other hot spots across the borough, including shopping centres, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

They cannot issue fines, or touch members of the public but can escalate enforcement action from Thames Valley Police or the Public Protection Partnership if necessary.

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development at WBC, added: “Our officers will be sign-posting businesses to relevant organisations, while also providing us with feedback and intelligence on their general support needs.

“This will help to ensure that we’re providing as much support to the local economy as possible.

“We also want to assure our residents that the officers are in place to educate and encourage the right behaviours, not enforce them. Any serious breaches of regulations can be reported via our online form.”

The four staff members have been provided by NSL Services.

John Evans, NSL client account manager,said he is delighted to continue the partnership with the council.

“Our officers will be supporting the local community, including businesses, to help everyone operate in a safe manner.

“They will offer a friendly face providing advice and guidance during this challenging time. It is key that different agencies work together to help stop the spread of the virus and we are happy to be playing our part in this.”