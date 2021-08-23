Wokingham.Today

Covid protestors target Winnersh coffee shop over vaccine passport fears

by Jess Warren0
The UK branches do not require proof of covid vaccination status. Picture: pxfuel


PROTESTORS will be gathering outside a Winnersh coffee shop this afternoon.

At 2.45pm today, people are expected to meet outside Costa Coffee.

The organiser said the store is requiring vaccine passports for entry. But this is not true.

Earlier this month, a photograph went viral showing a sign outside Costa Coffee in Ireland.

According to indoor dining laws in the Republic of Ireland, adults need to show proof of full vaccination or that they have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months. 

This is not the case in the UK. 

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said the company is complying with the law in the Republic of Ireland. 

Customers do not need to be vaccinated or show proof of immunity to buy a drink in any of the UK cafes. 

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Wokingham Borough Council supports mental health with nature

Jess Warren

Dinton set for watersports weekend

Gemma Davidson

Bailiffs secure Wokingham’s Spin Nightclub

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.