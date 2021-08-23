Covid protestors target Winnersh coffee shop over vaccine passport fears



PROTESTORS will be gathering outside a Winnersh coffee shop this afternoon.

At 2.45pm today, people are expected to meet outside Costa Coffee.

The organiser said the store is requiring vaccine passports for entry. But this is not true.

Earlier this month, a photograph went viral showing a sign outside Costa Coffee in Ireland.

According to indoor dining laws in the Republic of Ireland, adults need to show proof of full vaccination or that they have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

This is not the case in the UK.

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said the company is complying with the law in the Republic of Ireland.

Customers do not need to be vaccinated or show proof of immunity to buy a drink in any of the UK cafes.