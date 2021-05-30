Covid rates continue to rise in Wokingham

‘Don’t assume pandemic has gone away’ warns council leader

AS COVID rates in Wokingham borough continue to rise, council leader John Halsall is warning residents to keep on being careful.

In recent days, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus has increased, with 20 new cases reported on Saturday, May 29 – 22 were reported on May 26 and 21 on May 27.

The rate per 100,000 is also increasing steadily, with 34.5 reported up to May 24 – there is a lag in reporting this figure.

“We knew the rate would go up,” Cllr Halsall said, referring to the changes brought in as lockdown measures eased.

“We’re asking people to be very careful of their social contact and not to assume that the pandemic has gone away.

“Even if you’ve been vaccinated, you may be asymptomatic and passing on the virus to other people who are more vulnerable.”

He said that the vaccination programme had been a “tremendous effort by central government” and was protecting a significant number of people, but there were still millions not protected.

“If you’re in any doubt about whether you should have the vaccine, the anecdotal data is that people being hospitalised with the virus are people who haven’t had the vaccine, so please, please, please have the vaccine,” Cllr Halsall said.

As to the increase in confirmed virus cases, he said: “We did expect the numbers go up because of the increased social contact.

“We just got to watch this space and see whether it’s a problem.”

However, he was hopeful that summer events would be able to go ahead and urged companies and groups to communicate their plans with the council.

“We have told all the event holders that their events (going ahead) are contingent upon it being safe,” he said.

“We can’t predict where we will be as a country when those events take place.

“Event holders should be capable and aware that the event might be closed at short notice.

“We’re asking anybody who is holding an event, to get in contact with the Borough Council, and tell us of your intentions.”