Covid rates soar to 947.4 infections per 100,00 in Wokingham

COVID rates are the highest they have ever been in the borough.

Yesterday, 293 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the weekly infection rate to 947.4. This is significantly higher than the national average, sitting at 716.1.

And 91,743 people across the UK tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

It comes as concern rises in the Government over the soaring infections in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Yesterday, officials held a two-hour cabinet meeting to discuss the data, with the prime minister stating that the government is “looking at all kinds of things” to keep the Omicron variant under control and “ruled nothing out”.

Boris Johnson said that data is being reviewed “hour by hour”.

In neighbouring Reading, there were 278 cases yesterday, bringing its weekly infection rate to 946.1.

In Bracknell Forest, there were 212 cases, with an infection rate of 844.8.

In Windsor and Maidenhead, the infection rate is 942.7, with 260 cases recorded yesterday.

Slough recorded 168 cases, with an infection rate of 597.7, and West Berkshire recorded 254 cases. Its infection rate is 730.1.