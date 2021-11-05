Covid test site opens in Reading as part of Government drive

A WALK-THROUGH covid testing site has opened in Reading town centre.

The facility launched in Battle Street Car Park last week as part of a Government drive to make tests more accessible for communities.

From Thursday, October 28, residents have been able to book appointments provided they have symptoms of the virus.

These include a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of taste and smell.

Residents who have been asked to get a test, for example if they are a close contact of a positive case, can also use the service.

Jenny Harries, CEO of UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said: “This new walk-through site is part of our ongoing work to make it even easier for people who need a PCR test to get one.

“If you have developed a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, or you are asked or advised to get a test, please book one and follow any advice you’re given.

“As we return to a more familiar way of life, testing, and isolating when necessary, remain a vital way of controlling the spread of the virus and protecting one another.”

