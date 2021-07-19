Covid vaccination centre opens in Windsor

ACCELERATING the country’s covid vaccination programme is on the agenda for AEW, as it launches a new vaccination centre in Windsor.

The UK investment manager has licenced an NHS vaccine hub in Windsor Yards which will be run by the East Berkshire Primary Care Out of Hours Service.

Charles Royle, portfolio manager at AEW, said: “We are very pleased that Windsor Yards can continue to play a key role in the community by welcoming an NHS vaccination centre.

“We look forward to welcoming additional new occupiers in the near future.”

The site is open daily, giving out up to 10,000 vaccinations each week.