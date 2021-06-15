Covid vaccinations now available for all Wokingham borough residents aged 18-24

ALL WOKINGHAM borough residents aged 18-24 are now able to have a covid vaccination.

Bulmershe Leisure Centre is offering a first dose as part of its surge vaccination programme.

It launched today, and was initially for the areas most affected by the Delta variant that has been spreading in Wokingham, but Wokingham Borough Council has decided to expand the programme so that all young adults can take part.

The scheme runs until Sunday, June 27, and is for first doses only – second doses should be booked via the NHS website.

Residents should bring proof of address, ID and their NHS number to the clinic, which is being held in Bulmershe Leisure Centre in Woodley. It’s open daily from 9.30am to 8.30pm.

Parking is available at the Woodley United FC/University of Reading car park on Woodlands Avenue, almost directly opposite the reception for the leisure centre; its postcode is RG6 1FR.

And the car parks for The Addington School and Bulmershe School, which is next door to the leisure centre, can be used from 5.30pm.

The council is asking people not to park at the leisure centre site or cause obstructions in nearby residential areas. If the car park is full, people should park in Woodley Town Centre.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, well-being and adult social care at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We have worked with the NHS to provide this great opportunity to get many of our younger people vaccinated early because we know there is a specific issue in these areas.

“This is in line with what we have done throughout the pandemic, which is to use the data to proactively find ways to help the community.

“Some of our surge test centres have been very busy and we very much hope to see a lot of young people coming to get an early jab this week and next.”

Those living in target wards should still get tested this week as part of the council’s surge testing offer, even if they have had the vaccination.

Residents aged 25 and over are encouraged to continue to book a Covid-19 vaccination at a mass vaccination centre through the NHS website.

More information is available at: www.wokingham.gov.uk/covid-19-vaccinations