COVID: Vaccines on wheels to come to Lower Earley this weekend

ANOTHER POP-UP vaccine programme is happening in Wokingham borough this weekend, ahead of restrictions easing on Monday.

An NHS Covid-19 vaccine bus will be at Asda in Lower Earley on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It will also be at Norreys Church on Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21.

Residents can get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine there, on a first come, first serve basis.

There will be 120 doses available each day.

Anyone looking to get their second jab must have waited at least eight weeks since their first dose, and bring their vaccination card with them.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health at the borough council, said: “Following the success of our pop-up vaccination clinic at Bulmershe Leisure Centre last month, we’re really pleased to be bringing the NHS vaccine bus to the borough this weekend. Especially with restrictions easing from next week.

“Our data tells us that uptake of the vaccine is lower in these areas, so we’ve worked proactively with the NHS to make it as easy as possible for local people to come and get vaccinated.”

He said residents can also book their next jab at vaccination centres via the NHS website.

Those arriving at the vaccine bus will be required to show proof of age.

“As we head into the busier summer months and engage in more social activities, it’s really important that all adults over 18 come forward for the vaccine,” said Cllr Margetts.

“Doing so ensures you have maximum protection against this nasty virus; helping to slow the spread and keep everyone safe. Let’s all continue to play our part and enjoy the summer safely.”

The bus will be at Asda from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 1pm to 6pm on Monday.

It will be at Norreys Church from 1pm to 6pm on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

There is no parking at Norreys Church.