COVID: Wokingham borough records more than 10,000 positive cases

AS THE country prepares for a relaxation of lockdown rules tomorrow, it has been revealed that Wokingham borough has now recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus cases.

This means since the first case of covid was detected in Woodley in February last year, around one in every 18 people in the borough has tested positive for the virus.

The milestone was passed yesterday, with Public Health in Berkshire reporting an additional 128 positive tests for covid, taking the total to 10,025 cases.

The weekly rate per 100,000 continues to rise and is now 211.5. This will continue to increase as the rates have a week lag due to the way in which figures are compiled.

Covid rates continue to stay high across Berkshire.

Neighbouring Reading borough now has 257.1 cases per 100,000, and reported 81 new positives yesterday.

Bracknell Forest reported 148 positives tests, and its rate per 100,000 is currently 328.

Windsor and Maidenhead say 114 new cases, with its rate of 100,000 at 231.8.

Slough, which has been hit hardest during the pandemic, reported 77 positive tests and its rate is 161.8.

And rates in West Berkshire continue to increase, with 112 new tests and its weekly rate at 199.4.

The number of people who have tested positive for covid has increased substantially in recent days, with yesterday 54,674 cases reported.

This is similar to rates seen in January, where the peak was on January 8, and 68,053 cases were reported.

The difference this time is that hospitalisations, while rising, are nowhere near the rate they were in January: in the past seven days, 4,313 people were taken in, a 40% increase on the previous week.

This is partly attributed to people having had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To help boost the number of vaccinated people within Wokingham borough a pop-up bus offer first or second doses of the Pfizer jab is on offer.

There are 120 doses per day, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is at Asda in Lower Earley today (open 11am-4pm) and tomorrow (1pm-6pm), and then at Norreys Church in Wokingham on Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21 (1pm-6pm).

To take part, bring ID and, if coming for a second dose at least eight weeks after the first, the vaccination card.

No parking is available at Norreys Church, but on-street parking on Norreys Avenue is possible; Wokingham Borough Council asks for visitors to park considerately.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Following the success of our pop-up vaccination clinic at Bulmershe Leisure Centre last month, we’re really pleased to be bringing the NHS vaccine bus to the borough this weekend. Especially with restrictions easing from next week.

“Our data tells us that uptake of the vaccine is lower in these areas, so we’ve worked proactively with the NHS to make it as easy as possible for local people to come and get vaccinated. Everyone in the borough can also continue to book in for their first or second doses of the vaccine at nearby mass vaccination sites through the NHS website.”

And as a general prevention method, the council is also encouraging residents to have regular lateral flow tests at home, and a PCR test if they are showing any symptoms.

“As we head into the busier summer months and engage in more social activities, it’s really important that all adults over the age of 18 come forward for the vaccine,” said Cllr Margetts.

“Doing so ensures you have maximum protection against this nasty virus; helping to slow the spread and keep everyone safe. Let’s all continue to play our part and enjoy the summer safely.”