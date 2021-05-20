Cow protest: campaigners gather at scene of its death

PROTESTERS angry that Thames Valley Police ran over a cow last week gathered at the scene to voice their concerns in a cow protest.

Vegan Action for Animals (VAfA), which organises events and campaigns in Berkshire, arranged for a candle lighting vigil for the animal that was knocked down on Loddon Bridge Road on Thursday, May 13.

The cow, who escaped from her field, was euthanised after being hit by a police car.

A spokesperson for VAfA said people from across the country joined in person and virtually, using the hashtag #JusticeForWoodleyCow on social media.

They also laid floral tributes at the spot where the cow died.

“We’re not letting this issue go, and we will continue until there is an answer and a resolution,” the spokesperson said.

“Her only crime was being free.”

It was the second such event the group held since last Thursday. They staged a protest last weekend outside Thames Valley Police Station in Castle Street, Reading.

Last Friday, Thames Valley Police released a statement in response to the incident and said its decision was not made lightly.

“Officers attended the scene, closed the road and attempts were made over a period of time to contain the animal,” it said. “Despite efforts of both the police and the farmer to whom the animal belonged, the cow could not be safely brought under control.

“Officers subsequently used a police vehicle to stop the cow and prevent it from charging towards members of the public. After all other options including tranquilisation were precluded, the cow was humanely euthanised at the scene by a private company.

“We would like to reassure people that these measures were necessary and were only taken due to the need to protect the public, and were carried out in a way to minimise suffering to the animal.”

Since then, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: “Given the nature of the incident the Force will be making a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

“In the circumstances, distressing though the incident was, I fully support the actions of Thames Valley Police officers.”