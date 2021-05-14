Cow run down by police: force responds

A COW that went on the run on the motorway had to be put down as police officers felt that she was causing significant danger to motorists.

Last night, stunned residents took to social media to report sightings of the white and brown cow, which had escaped from its field.

The animal went through Woodley Airfield development, on to the A329m and was eventually brought down close to The George pub in Earley.

Thames Valley Police said that the escaped bovine had injured a member of the public and an officer, as well as causing damage to vehicles.

To bring the incident to an end, police drove into the animal – the force said that using tranquilisers or other measures were not an option and that this decision has not been made lightly.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police officers were called yesterday at about 7.40pm following reports that a cow was loose on a road near to the A329M in Wokingham which was causing a significant danger to motorists.

“Officers attended the scene, closed the road and attempts were made over a period of time to contain the animal.

“The cow then moved to a residential area of Woodley. Despite efforts of both the police and the farmer to whom the animal belonged, the cow could not be safely brought under control. The cow became increasing distressed and charged at a member of the public causing her minor injury, as well as causing injuries to a TVP officer and damage to vehicles.

“Officers subsequently used a police vehicle to stop the cow and prevent it from charging towards other members of the public. After all other options including tranquilisation were precluded, the cow was humanely euthanised at the scene by a private company.

“This decision whilst not taken lightly, was necessary to limit the suffering of the animal, to prevent further injury and to ensure the safety of the public.

“The injured Thames Valley Police officer has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.”

And the force reiterated the reason why they felt they had to act in the way they did.

“We understand that there are some distressing videos circulating on social media relating to this incident, however we would like to reassure people that these measures were necessary and were only taken due to the need to protect the public, and were carried out in a way to minimise suffering to the animal,” the statement said.

We are aware that there is a video circulating on social media showing the cow being knocked over. We are not sharing this.