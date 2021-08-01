Cowshed launches swapping library

BOOKS will be available to children outside a charity’s donation centre, thanks to The Cowshed.

The Hurst-based organisation, providing clothing, accessories, bedding and curtains to those in need, has revealed its new free book library at 4 Kings Street Lane.

Although the charity provides at least five books with all of its children’s referrals, people’s donations mean the bookshelves are always stocked.

This library cabinet will be located outside its donation centre so that any children can come and take or give a book.

Built by Wokingham Men’s Shed from scratch, the library was also painted by CarComm Coachworks in The Cowshed’s signature green colour.

Ron Baillie, chairman of Wokingham Men’s Shed, said: “The Shed was still closed due to the pandemic, but I agreed to make it in my own workshop as The Cowshed is a very important charity for Wokingham, and I was personally up for the challenge.

NEW: Rebecca Mole, fundraising coordinator at The Cowshed receives the built structure from Men’s Shed chairman Ron Baillie Picture: Sally Russell

“It took me about 30 hours or so to make it, I had to ensure it was robust enough and weather-proof, as well as keeping the costs down.”

Mr Baillie added: “I had to buy specific materials and outdoor primer paint to which The Cowshed agreed to reimburse me for some and even made a small donation to us.”

For more details, visit thecowshed.org