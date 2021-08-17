Cowshed takes to runway for fundraiser

A GROUP of Winnersh volunteers will be swapping the charity shop for the runway as they prepare for their first physical fundraiser.

The team at The Cowshed is taking part in the Twilight Runway Challenge next month to raise vital funds for the charity.

The Cowshed is a crisis support organisation offering food, clothes and essentials to families in need.

It is also an official partner of the upcoming challenge, which sees people race down Blackbushe Airport runway on foot, on wheels or even on unicycles.

A spokesperson for The Cowshed said it decided to become a partner of the Twilight Runway Challenge after seeing a 400% increase in demand for its services.

“The Cowshed is very excited to be a charity partner in the Twilight Runway Challenge this year,” they said.

“It really is a unique opportunity to get together with other groups all raising money for charities and schools.

“For us, it is our first step into the world of fundraising through sporting activities and we are thrilled to be doing it alongside so many others who, like us, are doing it for the good of others.”

The team of 16 staff members and volunteers taking part are also hoping to raise £2,000 for the charity, so it can continue its work supporting Wokingham borough’s community. Last year, it helped more than 7,000 people.

So far, they have raised £50 for the cause.

“The great thing about the Twilight Runway Challenge is that it is open to all abilities and offers different distance and travel options,” the spokesperson added.

“Our team consists of a mix of ages and abilities and so there will be a number of sub teams each doing a distance that they feel is achievable for them.

“A few of us have even roped in our partners and young children so it really will be a fun team event.”

The charity is currently looking for more people to join its team for the big day.

The Twilight Runway Challenge is taking place on Saturday, September 11.

nFor more information, visit: www.twilightchallenge.co.uk

n Read more about The Cowshed’s fundraiser here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/cowshedtwilight