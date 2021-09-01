Craft event will return to Wellington College

CRAFT makers will be heading to Crowthorne for a special event this autumn.

Craft In Focus gives people an opportunity to view and purchase work from around 100 UK contemporary designer-makers and artists.

All the products are made independently by professional craft makers and no work is bought or imported.

It will feature talented designer-makers showing jewellery, glass, fashion, ceramics, textiles, artwork, interior accessories and

furniture.

Various food stands will be present including spices, preserves, alcoholic spirits, condiments and cheese.

It will be hosted at Wellington College, on Dukes Ride, from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31.

“We are delighted to be returning to Wellington College in Crowthorne,” organiser Rob Chapman said.

“Our event is a high-quality contemporary craft fair. Exhibitors and visitors appreciate the fact that we keep our standards high and have stuck with our principles of only allowing work made by the exhibitor to be presented.

“We hope that people will come and enjoy the event and see and purchase work from some of the many talented designer-makers we have in the UK.”

Opening times are from noon until 5pm on Friday, and 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased via the website.

For more details, or to book, log on to craftinfocus.com