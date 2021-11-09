Wokingham.Today

Craft fair coming to Caversham

by Phil Creighton0
craft fair
Homemade arts and crafts will be on sale in Caversham later this month Picture: ubos Houska from Pixabay

AN OPPORTUNITY to buy arts and crafts direct from the makers is coming to Caversham later this month.

The fair takes place on the second Saturday of the month and entry is free.

It is an opportunity to explore a range of original, high-quality crafts all made by the exhibitors.

Items on offer include pieces made by jewellers, wood-turners, fabric and felt artists, painters, clay and pottery artists.

The range changes each month and there are activities for younger visitors.

The event runs from 10am at Caversham Methodist Church in Gosbrook Road on November 13.

For more details, email jean@alljazzedup.com or call 07808 966928.

