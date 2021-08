GET CRAFTING with The Cowshed’s holiday session.

On Tuesday, August 24, the Winnersh charity is hosting its final session for the summer —and t-shirt decorating is the order of the day.

The event will run from 10.30am until 12.30pm at Hurst Grove.

Tickets cost £5.80 and all proceeds will be donated to the charity.

For more information, visit: eventbrite.co.uk/e/t-shirt-decorating-tickets-160757673529