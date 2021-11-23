Wokingham.Today

Cranstoun launches app to help Wokingham residents track their drinking

Staff Writer
The app helps people to track how much alcohol they are drinking. Picture: Jeff Siepman on Unsplash

A MOBILE phone app to track alcohol consumption is now available to borough residents.

Cranstoun, the borough’s substance misuse service, has launched the Lower My Drinking app.

It provides tailored support to people who want to drink less alcohol.

Annie Steele, assistant director of service, said that the app is easy to use.

“The app supports people with their goals to get healthier, feel better and live healthy, safe and happy lives,” she explained.

It guides residents to self-assess their drinking, learn about potential health consequences and receive tailored support to help reduce drinking to lower risk levels.

It uses techniques based on cognitive-behavioural therapy and mindfulness to manage drinking.

Estimates from Public Health England and the Office of National Statistics showed the number of people drinking excessively almost doubled during covid lockdowns.

Residents who require professional help will be signposted to alcohol support services.

The app is free for residents to use and can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple App Store.

