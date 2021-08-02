Cranstoun takes drug support contract

DRUG and alcohol support services will come under a new provider, Wokingham Borough Council revealed.

On Tuesday, it announced national charity Cranstoun has been awarded its five-year substance misuse service contract.

Since April 2021, the charity has been delivering the council’s drug and alcohol recovery service for adults, their families and carers.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care and public health, said: “I would like to welcome Cranstoun as the new substance misuse service provider.

“Substance abuse is a priority area for the council and in recognition of this and increasing demands on services, funding has been significantly increased.

“We work with our partners to protect and safeguard our children, young and vulnerable people, offering quality care and support at the right time.”

It will offer free services and confidential advice to borough residents, including assessments, one-to-one sessions and prescribing services. The adult support centre will stay on Station Road and will be known as Cranstoun Wokingham.

Its children’s service, Here4YOUth, will work with people up to 18-years-old.

Vikki Lane, service manager at Cranstoun, added: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to deliver the substance misuse in Wokingham Borough.

“We offer free, non-judgemental advice and information, specialist treatment, and recovery support to adults and young people across the borough.

“Our mission is to empower and support people to make positive changes.”