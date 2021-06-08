Crashing with no seatbelt can kill, warns Thames Valley Police sergeant

DRIVERS could hit their windscreen with a force up to 60 times their body weight when not wearing a seatbelt.

That’s the warning coming from Sergeant Scott Kerr during the National Police Chiefs’ Council seatbelt campaign.

For the next month, Sgt Kerr, road safety sergeant of the Joint Operations Roads (JOU) Policing Unit of Thames Valley Police will be part of national action around education and enforcement.

Over the last decade, 86 people in the Thames Valley and Hampshire regions died after not wearing a seatbelt in a crash – equating to more than one death every two months.

Sgt Kerr said each crash without a seatbelt is a trauma people could do without seeing.

“Our message is clear: wear a seatbelt. It means you will be twice as likely to survive a serious collision as someone who doesn’t,” he said.

“It surprises me because when people go onto a plan, they wear their belt without any issue at all. We know the vast majority of people do wear their seatbelts, but sadly we still come across people who decide to risk their lives and others by travelling in a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.”

The Sgt urged drivers to help themselves, and think about their families.

He said if one person in the car does not wear a belt, in a crash they are more likely to be thrown around and cause serious injury to the other passengers.

“We do not want people to become complacent in the belief they’ll never be in a collision,” he added. “We see enough incidents on our roads to know this is not the case.

“Even if you are just driving locally and at a low speed, that is no guarantee that you will not be involved in a collision.

“And aside from the risk to your life, not wearing a seatbelt is a motoring offence. It is not worth the risk.”

Sgt Kerr said drivers must also “play their part” in protecting the NHS resources during a pandemic, as every crash without a belt increases the severity of injuries and is more likely to lead to death.

Drivers not wearing a seatbelt could hit their windscreen with a force anywhere between 30 and 60 times their own weight.

Last year in Thames Valley and Hampshire, 1,267 people were prosecuted for related offences.

Officers will be taking action against those that break the law and check child seats to ensure they’re compliant, fit for purpose and fitted correctly.

Sgt Kerr added: “Children are very precious cargo – which is why it is so important we make sure car seats are keeping them safe.

“Not having a properly fitted child car seat can increase the risk of children being injured or killed on our roads. Get yours checked by an approved fitter if you are in any doubt.”

Sgt Kerr said the JOU unit is reinforcing the “fatal four” throughout its work.

These are the biggest risks to crashes; speeding, being distracted by phones and sat navs, drinking or drug driving and not using a seatbelt.

The month of action hopes to help reduce serious and fatal collisions.