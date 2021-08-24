Wokingham.Today

Crate work teenagers: youngsters help Wokingham Foodbank with collection

by Jess Warren0
NCS Wokingham
The NCS Team outside Aldi

EARLIER this month a group of Wokingham teenagers collected 27 crates of produce for the foodbank.

Jonathon Kluth was one of 15 collecting for the charity as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

The team were part of the annual NCS fortnight, tasked with finding a way to support the community.

The food was collected outside of Wokingham’s Aldi across two days, and then collected by Wokingham Foodbank.

“We had posters and leaflets with ideas of what to buy,” Jonathon explains. “We were very surprised with the amount donated.”

Annette Medhurst, manager at the foodbank, said they typically see a drop in donations over the summer.

“This year has been no exception,” she said. “The difference is that we are still experiencing quite high levels of demand for support.

“The NCS collection was perfectly timed for us and the team worked hard at telling Aldi customers exactly what we needed.

“The collection really helped us plug gaps in our stock. We are really grateful for their initiative and hard work.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Wokingham Council borrows £271 million to fund regeneration

Phil Creighton

Taking action for Dementia

Jess Warren

Reading’s Sub89 to host funky new Saturday night party

Laura Scardarella
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.