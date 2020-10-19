Creating space for mental health conversations

WE shouldn’t need a specific day or week to talk about our mental health, but if having that focus helps one person speak up, surely it’s worth it?

Last Saturday was World Mental Health Day, the 30th anniversary of the week long awareness campaign around the subject of mental health.

And this year it felt more real than ever before.

A little closer to home for us all.

Thankfully, I’ve got to almost 18 and I haven’t really suffered with anxiety or depression but this year all of our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are real and pressing stresses and worries for all of us.

The certainties around life and the plans we have in place have been thrown out of the window.

I know my plans seem to be up in the air – my job has gone, my exams may or may not happen, University life is looking very different and travel and thoughts of adventure stopped before they even started.

Uncertainty and lack of control can feel overwhelming, and that’s where stress and anxiety can creep in.

2020 has presented many challenges for many people.

Throughout the world, health-care workers are providing care in difficult situations. Students and employees are adapting to taking online classes and working from home – all with limited contact with friends and colleagues.

A large number of people are caught in poverty with limited protection.

And those with existing mental health conditions are experiencing even greater isolation than ever before.

That’s why this year’s World Mental Health Day campaign was so valuable and so important.

From brands to broadcasters, people got on board, creating conversations around mental health issues.

At school we supported charity Young Minds and it’s #helloyellow campaign by wearing yellow to show our support.

Because lockdown is having a devastating effect on children and young people’s mental health. It’s a hard time but as a community we need to make sure that everyone feels supported and locked after.

At a time when many people feel alone and unsupported, we need to show them that they’re not.

At a time when it’s needed the most, we need to come together.