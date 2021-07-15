Cricket round-up: Bears bowled out by visiting Phoenix Old Boys

Chilterns Division Two

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2s lost out by three wickets against Phoenix Old Boys.

David Painter (56) and Adrian Trueman (39) hit big scores as the Bears finished with 140.



Despite three wickets from Dan Mead and two each from Ravi Balakrishnan and Mark Lazenbury, Phoenix wrapped up the win after 44.4 overs.

BCM Championship

SHINFIELD fell 28 runs short in defeat against West Reading as they dropped further down the table.

Prashant Gandhi took two wickets for Shinfield, but West Reading managed to total 188 before they were bowled all out after 44.4 overs.



Shinfield’s chase was put into disrepute when they lost three early wickets.

The middle order recovered the score for Shinfield as Muhammad Hafeez top scored with 57, but Shinfield fell just short as they were bowled all out after 40 overs.

BCL Premier Division

FARLEY HILL remain in second as they beat bottom of the table TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE by five wickets.



Twyford elected to bat first and after losing their opening batsman for just one run combined, Amit Puri batted excellently to score 69.



But the rest of the order was removed quickly by Farley as Richard Pilkington collected 5-15 in a remarkable performance.



Farley dropped just five wickets as they surpassed the score after 21.4 overs.

BCL Division One

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE moved up to second after they defeated Warfield in a convincing performance.



Waltham batted first and totalled a huge score of 263 as Ankish Gandhi (91), Abhishek Gard (64) and Rehan Siddiqui (53) helped to boost the total.



Warfield were skittled out for 133 to gift Waltham a 130-run triumph.



SHINFIELD 2s put 31 points on the board against EARLEY to maintain their spot in third place.



A 33 from Gary Shacklady saw Earley post a score of 146, while Aadil Patel and Santoh Kundar both took three wickets for Shinfield.



Arijit Ghosh scored 46 runs as Shinfield wrapped up a six wicket win after 38.2 overs.



FARLEY HILL 2s are just a place off bottom after they lost to Reading Lions by four wickets.

Home Counties Division One

FINCHAMPSTEAD put 10 points on the board in a draw against Tring Park.



Finch opening batsman Gregory Smith contributed 95 runs from 112 balls, making their score 171 from 43 overs.



Lewis Sharp took three wickets for Finch but Tring Park held out as they conceded just five wickets to draw the match.

Home Counties Division Two

WOKINGHAM tallied 12 points as they drew away at Harefield.



Andy Rishton (58) and Chris Peploe (45) helped the Oaks to 159 from 40 overs.



Oaks bowler Max Uttley collected four wickets but Harefield held out to draw the game.



WARGRAVE got the better of Amersham with a 19-run victory.



Mishan Silva hit a half century for Wargrave as they scored 145 before they were all out.



Rhodri Lewis bowled exceptionally for Wargrave as he took five wickets to see them take the win.

Thames Valley Division 2B

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s stay in second after they defeated WOKINGHAM 2s by 19 runs.



Mark Jefferson hit 76 runs for Finch, while Jarrett Bobb and Callum Creighton both took three wickets for the Oaks.



Four wickets from Samm Daniel helped Finch to take the win as Wokingham were bowled all out just 19 runs short of Finch’s total.



EVERSLEY are in third after they defeated Thatcham Town by two wickets. Benjamin Salter starred for Eversley by earning four wickets.



BINFIELD are up to fourth after they beat HURST by six wickets.



Lampreht and Morgan both hit half centuries for Binfield in their triumph.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting) Mark Jefferson (Finch) batting.

Thames Valley Division 3A

SONNING stay top of the table after they beat FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s by 95 runs.



WHITE WALTHAM stay in fifth despite suffering a four wicket defeat to Cove 2s.

Thames Valley Division 4A

WARGRAVE 2s are still at the summit despite losing out by three wickets to Maidenhead & Bray 2s.



WOKINGHAM 3s dropped down to fifth, while EVERSLEY 2s are just a place off the bottom after they were beat by two wickets by Falkland 2s.