Cricket round-up: Bears breeze to impressive victory over Penn

Chilterns Division Two

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2s put on an exceptional performance to see off Penn & Tylers Green 2s.



95 from Ravi Balakrishnan helped the Bears to post a challenging target of 213 for Penn to chase.

Alec McNab was clinical with the ball for Emmbrook, taking four wickets to see them to a convincing 131-run triumph.

BCM Championship

SHINFIELD took a 39-run win against Holmer Green to push them up the table.



Sushant Agarwal (48) and Davesh Gauchwal (52) scored a century of runs between them as Shinfield posted a big score of 223.



Shashank Garg collected four wickets to see them to victory as they picked up 40 points.

BCL Premier Division

WOODLEY earned an impressive win over second placed FARLEY HILL.



Farley batted first and scored 192 from 40 overs as David Drury totalled 60 runs.



Woodley chased down the total to record a four-wicket win with 1.5 overs remaining as Shamil Nilamdeen hit a half century.



TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE stay rooted to the bottom of the league after an away defeat to Goring on Thames.

Christopher Priddle amassed 65 runs, but the rest of the Twyford order collapsed quickly as they posted 119 all out.



Goring wrapped up victory after 27.4 overs with six wickets to spare.

BCL Division One

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE remain in second despite losing out by 48 runs to league leaders West Reading 2s.



Abhishek Garg and Ravi Sainani both ended with three wickets to their name but West Reading posted 196.



Waltham were all out after 35 overs after a half century from Garg.



SHINFIELD 2s are up to third after they beat Warfield by four wickets.

Three wickets each from Agasthya Kumar and Om Solanki helped to bowl Warfield all out for 101.

Shinfield secured the win after 23.3 overs.



EARLEY got the better of Reading Lions with a huge 128-run triumph.



Vish Shende top scored with 62 runs from 43 balls and followed up his batting performance by taking three wickets.



CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s added 35 points to their taly after a triumph over Peppard Stoke

Row 2s.

Daniel Cartledge scored most runs for Crows with 46 as they totalled 203 from 40 overs.



Four wickets from Ravi Godbole saw Crows bowl their opponents all out for 136.



WOODLEY put 33 points on the board with a 47-run win over FARLEY HILL 2s.



Amol Lotke fell just two runs shy of scoring a century for Woodley as they hit 240.

Chilterns Division One

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD are top after they stormed past Littlewick Green 2s with an emphatic nine wicket success.



The Bears skittled their opponents all out for 69 as a stunning bowling display from James Gibbs saw him take six wickets.



Emmbrook dropped just one wicket on their way to victory, which they confirmed after 10.1 overs.

Home Counties Division One

FINCHAMPSTEAD tallied nine points in an away draw at Oxford.

Guy Ashby took for wickets for Finch as Oxford posted a big total of 252. Finch lasted out their overs with one wicket remaining to earn the draw.

Home Counties Division Two

WOKINGHAM are in sixth after they tasted defeat against Great Brickhill.



Chris Peploe (5-77) and Max Uttley (4-72) bowled brilliantly for the Oaks but Brickhill finished with 216.



The Oaks were removed all out for 80 as they fell to a large defeat. WARGRAVE were beaten by 96 runs in a defeat to Chesham.

Thames Valley Division 2B

EVERSLEY stormed to the top of the table after they beat BINFIELD by two wickets.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s stay in third after they defeated Fleet by seven wickets. Tom Potter was in fine form with the bat as he smashed 142 runs to see Finch to victory.



HURST moved up to sixth after they got the better of Bagshot by nine wickets.



WOKINGHAM 2s slipped down to eighth after a draw against Kidmore End.

Thames Valley Division 3A

SONNING stay at the summit despite drawing against Royal Ascot.



Tobias Allday scored 68, while Michael King took three wickets for Sonning,



WHITE WALTHAM overcame Taplow by six wickets as Cloudesley Long took a five wicket haul.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s dropped down after they suffered an eight wicket defeat to Sulhamstead & Ufton.

Thames Valley Division 4A

WARGRAVE 2s remain in second despite being beaten by Newbury by 36 runs.



WOKINGHAM 3s climbed up to third after they earned a six-wicket triumph over Bagshot 2s.



Amandeep Singh collected five wickets in a tremendous bowling spell for the Oaks.



EVERSLEY 2s stay a place off the bottom after they took a draw against Purley on Thames.



Campion hit 92 runs for Eversley, while Sharp finished with 5-26 after taking a hat-trick but his superb bowling could only held a draw.