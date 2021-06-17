Cricket round-up: Crowthorne & Crown Wood caught out by Shinfield 2s

BCM Championship

SHINFIELD strode to an impressive 84-run victory over Great Kingshill in their third victory of the league season.



There were several confident batting displays from Shinfield as Naveed Naseer (56), Adityaraj Saswade (34) and Muhammad Hafeez (51) helped to gain a total of 236.

Ashiq Khan collected three wickets to contribute to a comfortable win.

BCL Premier Division

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD took a six-wicket away win at Sandhurst.

Anthony Cluett (4-13) and Dan Partridge (3-26) were influential with the ball to bowl out Sandhurst for 106.



Crows then sealed the victory with plenty of wickets to spare as James Whitehurst struck the majority of the runs with 72.



FARLEY HILL earned 36 points on the road with a five-wicket triumph at Welford Park.

Richard Pilkington took three wickets for Farley as they bowled Welford all out for 139.

Farley surpassed the target after 27.4 overs thanks to 56 from opening batsman Peter Weston.

WOODLEY fell to defeat against table toppers Woodcote by three wickets.



Adnan Riaz top scored for Woodley with 37 as they ended with a total of 175.



Naveed Raja earned three wickets but it wasn’t enough as Woodcote took the game.



TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE fought their way to a vital victory away at Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall.

Christopher Priddle hit a massive score of 88 as Twyford finished with 193.



Chandra Cherukuri and Kiran Juluri both took three wickets to see Twyford take the points.

BCL Division 1

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s came out on top in a battle against SHINFIELD 2s.



Hamant Mathur was best with the bat for Shinfield as he hit 41 runs, while Venkata Adapa took four wickets for the Crows.

Michael Wulff was in fine form with the bat to hit 68 runs as Crows won the game with five wickets to spare.



EARLEY slipped to the bottom of the table after defeat to WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE.



Ankush Gandhi (47) and Ravi Sainani (42) helped to boost Waltham to 153 runs, while Venu Gudimetla earned a magnificent 3-9 with the ball.



Gary Shacklady hit a half century for Earley but they were beaten as they fell 15 runs short.

FARLEY HILL 2s fell to a six-wicket loss against Warfield.



Simon Longfield totalled 63 for Farley as they ended on 174, but Warfield finished victorious with six wickets to spare.



WOODLEY 2s trail at the bottom of the table after they lost out by six wickets to Peppard Stoke Row 2s.



Amol Lotke racked up 58 runs as Woodley set their opponents a target of 171, which they surpassed after 37 overs.

Chilterns Division 2

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2s took 35 points on the road in a high scoring game against Little

Marlow 2s.



Charles Sayer took three wickets as Marlow ended with a total of 256.



But Emmbrook chased it down fantastically to win the match as Matt Booth (95) and Adrian Trueman (62) formed a superb partnership.

Home Counties Division 2

FINCHAMPSTEAD fell 39 runs short as they were beaten away at Buckingham Town.



Guy Ashby had a fantastic spell with the ball for Finch as he took four wickets, while Alex Crawford was also in excellent form with three wickets.



But with 144 the target, Finch were bowled all out for 105.



Thames Valley Division 2B

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s are level at the top after just nine runs separated the contest between them and Thatcham Town.



Khartik Khanti (47) and Sean Woodward (45) performed best with the bat for Finch as they ended with a solid total of 209.



Sam Jenkins took 3-28 as they bowled Thatcham all out for 200 after 44 overs.



EVERSLEY 3s are up to third after they overcame Kidmore End.

Tom Magowan collected four wickets to help bowl Kidmore all out for 163, while Tom Howorth hit a half century on the way to victory.



HURST conquered with a five-wicket win over Fleet as they overtook their opponents in the table.



Lindley and Smith both took three wickets for Hurst while James Watt smashed 72 runs to help them over the line.



Thames Valley Division 3A

WHITE WALTHAM are the new league leaders after they got the better of FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s

in a convincing 97-run triumph.



Nikhil Jathavedan batted a magnificent innings as he totalled 132, while Dan Molloy added 82 to see White Waltham finish on 280 declared.



Cloudesley Long then helped to remove Finch all out for 183 as his spectacular bowling saw him take five wickets.



SONNING moved up to seventh after they beat Aldershot by five wickets.



Thames Valley Division 4A

WOKINGHAM 3s climbed to fourth with a five wicket success over Newbury.



David Pelczer amassed 66 runs as the Oaks surpassed the target of 203.