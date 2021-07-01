Cricket round-up: Emmbrook and Bearwood continue fine form to stay top

BCM Championship

SHINFIELD are just above the drop zone after they lost out to Downley by four wickets.



Davesh Gauchwal boosted the Shinfield total near the end of the innings as he totalled 49 to help them to finish on 155 all out.

Emmbrook & Bearwood v Chalfont St.Giles (batting)

Ashiq Khan and Guachwal took two wickets each but Downley hit the winning runs with four wickets to spare after 43 overs to take the win.

BCL Premier Division

FARLEY HILL surged up to second after they beat CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD by eight wickets.

Dan Partridge top scored for Crows at the end of the innings with 22, but they were skittled out for just 88 after a stunning bowling and fielding display from Farley.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Farley Hill. Farley Hill celebrate a wicket.

James Smart bowled exceptionally to claim four wickets, while Andy Marr took 3-6 as Crows were removed for a low total.



Farley backed up their superb bowling display with an equally confident batting performance as they dropped just two wickets on their way to victory.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Farley Hill. James Smart (Farley Hill) bowls Jules O’Loughlin out.

Ali Jalil (26 not out) and David Drury (47 not out) guided them over the line after 26.1 overs.



WOODLEY fell to defeat at Sandhurst as they lost out by seven wickets.



Woodley batted first and ended on 129 all out as Mohamed Rimzan top scored with 36.



But Sandhurst batted exceptionally as they conceded just three wickets on their way to surpassing the total.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Farley Hill. James Whitehurst batting.

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE are one place off the bottom as they fell 100 runs short against Welford Park.



Welford posted a strong score of 252 and then bowled Twyford all out for 152 after 37.2 overs, despite a half century from Oscar Woodbridge.

BCL Division One

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE added 34 points to their total after a 19-run triumph away at Peppard Stoke Row 2s.



Waltham batted first and started strongly as the opening pair of Ankish Gandhi (63) and Andy Malliff (43) got them off to a brilliant start.



Rahan Siddiqui top scored and added 83 more runs to the total as they ended on 233.



In a close contest, Waltham took the points as Peppard finished on 214 after 40 overs.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Farley Hill. James Smart (Farley Hill) bowling.

SHINFIELD 2s and FARLEY HILL 2s shared 20 points each after they tied in a thrilling battle.



Farley posted 171 after opening batsman Bilal Hussain finished the highest score in the order with 38.



With 171 to chase down, Shinfield were just one run short of achieving victory when they lost their final wicket as the game ended in a tie after Chadwick Cudjoe took four wickets for Farley.



A brilliant bowling and fielding display from EARLEY saw them get the better of Warfield by 104 runs.

Vish Shende posted a score of 63 as Earley finished on 171.



Gary Shacklady and Mike Hordley collected three wickets each as they removed their opponents all out for 67 to claim a big win.



CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s lost out by six wickets to Reading Lions, while WOODLEY 2s were defeated by 10 wickets to West Reading 2s.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Farley Hill. James Whitehurst batting.

Home Counties Division 1

FINCHAMPSTEAD stay in eighth after they tasted defeat against Datchet.



Finch batted first and 95 from wicket keeper Zac Leonard added much needed runs to the score with 95, while Lewis Sharp added 61 more to finish with 212.



With a solid total to defend, Sharp added to his impressive batting display by taking four wickets, while James Woodford took three. But Datchet overtook Finch with just two wickets and eight balls to spare.

Home Counties Division 2

WOKINGHAM 1s grabbed a vital victory with a 44-run triumph away against Chesham.



The Oaks were put into bat first and a determined partnership from Andy Rishton (33) and Sukhmeet Kang (47) helped to build a solid total as they finished on 138 all out.



Andy Rishton performed with ruthless accuracy in the bowling attack from Wokingham with his exceptional spell seeing him collect six wickets as the Oaks bowled their opponents all out for 94 to take the points.

Emmbrook & Bearwood v Chalfont St.Giles (batting) James Gibbs bowling

WARGRAVE added eight points to their total after they drew against Slough.



Rhodri Lewis had three wickets to his name, while Sam Warren scored the most runs for Wargrave with 74.

Chilterns Division 1

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD extended their lead at the top with victory over Chalfont St Giles 2s.



Four wickets from Richard Cole and James Gibbs helped to bowl Chalfont all out for 110.

Emmbrook & Bearwood v Chalfont St.Giles (batting)

Emmbrook then batted almost faultlessly, as they dropped just one wicket on their way to winning the match.



Alex Cobb (40 not out) and Greg Davis (51 not out) got their team over the line after 23 overs.

Chilterns Division 2

Despite scoring a huge total of 125, Matt Booth’s century couldn’t prevent a one wicket loss for EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2s against Pinkneys Green 2s.

Emmbrook & Bearwood v Chalfont St.Giles (batting) James Gibbs bowling





Ravi Balakrishnan starred in the bowling attack for Emmbrook with four wickets, but Pinkneys took the win with just one wicket left.

Thames Valley Division 2B

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s are in second after they drew against Reading in a top of the table clash.



EVERSLEY fell down a place after they drew against HURST.



Parsons (64) and Magowan (67) both amassed solid scores for Eversley, while Smith and Roxburgh-Smith collected four wickets each for Hurst.



Hurst then scored 172 as Taylor hit a half century, but Verma was clinical in bowling attack for Eversley as he took six wickets.



WOKINGHAM 2s dropped down a place after they drew to Bagshot. Jarrett Bobb bowled well with

3-51, while George Horsley top scored with 47 for the Oaks.

Thames Valley Division 3A

WHITE WALTHAM climbed up to second despite suffering defeat against league leaders Royal Ascot.



Nikhil Jathavedan hit 94 not out for Waltham to finish on 207, but Ascot surpassed the total after 44.1 overs.



SONNING moved up to fourth after they earned 10 points in a draw against Sulhamstead & Ufton.



Andrew Niblett amassed 64 not out and then took 3-51 in the second innings in an outstanding all-round display.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s leapfrogged Windsor in the table after they beat them by three wickets.

Mark Lines scored 45 and then took 3-45, while Matthew Lazarczuk collected 3-33.

Thames Valley Division 4A

WARGRAVE 2s top after they were held to a draw by Reading 2s.



Lal (80) and Kari (68) totalled big scores as Wargrave declared on 235-5.



But Reading held out for 51 overs with a wicket to spare despite a scintillating bowling performance from Clark to take 5-44.



WOKINGHAM 3s dropped out of the top three after a loss at Falkland 2s.



Ryan Pogson and Jayden Barson both reached half centuries for the Oaks, and Charlie Carter

took 3-49 but couldn’t prevent defeat.



EVERSLEY 2s are just a point off the foot of the table after they lost to Newbury by 12 runs.



Ben Martin took 4-29 for Eversley as they removed Newbury for 123.



But Eversley were bowled all out on 111 as they lost the match, taking six points.