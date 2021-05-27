Cricket round-up: Emmbrook and Bearwood fly past Littlewick with big win

Chilterns Division 1

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 1s are up to second in the table after a colossal batting display earned them a 263-run win over Littlewick Green 2s.



Emmbrook batted first and were in fine form as they only dropped one wicket.

Emmbrook & Bearwood v Littlewick Green 2s (batting) Andrew Robertson bowling.

Alex Cobb hit a stunning 21 boundaries on his way to collecting 157 runs. Tom Stevenson hit 43 and Greg David joined Cobb at the middle and hit an impressive century from just 71 balls to put Emmbrook on 308.



The hosts then decimated through Littlewick’s batting order with a clinical performance.



Andrew Robertson took three wickets in his seven overs, while Richard Cole, James Gibbs and Charles Sawyer each collected two wickets to seal a comfortable victory to bowl their opponents out after 27.4 overs.

Emmbrook & Bearwood v Littlewick Green 2s (batting) Emmbrook celebrate another wicket.

Home Counties Division 1

FINCHAMPSTEAD fell to their first defeat of the season as they were 22 runs short.



Lewis Sharp was the outstanding performer with the ball as he took three wickets and bowled four maiden overs.



Jay Parmar and Alex Crawford took two wickets each as Oxford were bowled all out after 38.4 overs for 139.



Gregory Smith joint top scored with William Legg as they both hit 21, but Finch lost their final wicket with 117 runs on the board.

BCL Premier Division

FARLEY HILL 1s leapfrogged WOODLEY 1s in the table with a 93-run victory.



Michael Sheridan was most impressive with the bat for Farley as he hit 83 from 11 balls, while Ali Jalil boosted the total with 67 as they finished on 218.



Woodley managed just 124 as Lewis Hart was most potent with the ball for Farley as he took four wickets to help confirm the win.



TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE 1s sit at the bottom of the table after they lost out by six wickets to Goring on Thames.



Thames Valley Division 2B

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s are in third after they beat Fleet by 66 runs.



Usman Ijaz stole the show with the bat for Finch as he hit 16 boundaries on the way to totalling 124.

Adam Kite and Adil Mohammed took three wickets each.

Thames Valley Division 4A

WARGRAVE 2s stay top of the table with three wins from three after they beat Newbury by 132 runs.

Kieran Lall top scored with 67, while Oliver Newton showed incredible bowling form to collect seven wickets.



WOKINGHAM 3s are up to second after they beat Bagshot by 86 runs.



Craig Rintoul top scored with 72 not out, while Alex Pearce and Hunter Greyling both took three wickets.



EVERSLEY 2s are one place from the bottom of the table after they were beaten by 105 runs by Purley-on-Thames.