Cricket round-up: Eversley 1s joint Oaks and Finch at the summit

BCL Championship

SHINFIELD 1s took the points with a bowling masterclass against Littlewick Green.



Shinfield were ruthless in the field and in their bowling attack as they managed to bowl Littlewick all out with just 82 runs on the board.

Ashiq Khan and Anuraag Sjukla both collected four wickets each to dismantle Littlewick’s batting order.



Shinfield then dropped just two wickets as they wrapped up a convincing victory with eight wickets to spare.

Home Counties Division 1

FINCHAMPSTEAD 1s earned their victory of the league season with a seven-wicket triumph away at Thame Town.



Thame set Finch a target of 245 to win the match, and they did so after a superb batting display.

Gregory Smith added 132 to the scoreboard with 21 boundaries, while Wlliam Legg contributed a half century to help Finch to a comfortable win.

Home Counties Division 2

WOKINGHAM 1s put their first win of the league campaign on the board with a seven-wicket success away at Slough.



The Oaks bowled first and removed Slough all out for 135 as Chris Peploe, Max Uttley and Jarrett Bobb each took three wickets.

Danny Housego top scored with 62 to help secure victory.



WARGRAVE 1s are up to fourth in the table after they defeated Horspath.



Mishan Silva top scored for Wargrave with 63 as they finished with a score of 196.



But Wargrave bowled Horspath all out just 22 runs short of the target as Rhys Lewis and Toby Greatwood took three wickets each.

BCL Premier Division

WOODLEY 1s were in form with the bat as they beat Goring on Thames by 152 runs.



Rizmy Nilamdeen top scored with 72, while Woodley bowler Naveed Raja collected five wickets.



FARLEY HILL 1s fell to their second loss of the season as 48 runs separated them and Sandhurst.

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 1s were beaten by five wickets at Woodcote.



Nick Outram top scored for Crows with 39, while Anthony Cluett added three wickets to his tally in the defeat.



TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE 1s are bottom of the table after a narrow 11-run defeat to Mortimer West End.



Mike Longson scored 80 runs for Twyford but couldn’t guide them to victory.

BCL Division One

SHINFIELD 2s are top of the table after a two-wicket triumph over West Reading 2s.



WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE 1s took the points over WOODLEY 2s with a 41-run win.



Abhishek Garg totalled 95 for Waltham, while Sriharsha Cherukuri and Atul Rana both took three wickets for Woodley.

Rajiv Dhallam top scored with the bat for Woodley with 70, while three wickets from Siva Kumar helped Waltham to win.



FARLEY HILL 2s and EARLEY 1s tied after both sides hit 189 runs.



Earley batted first and collected 189 from 40 overs as Gary Shacklady hit 51.



Farley were just one run away from victory but Earley snatched a last-gasp draw as the final wicket fell with the hosts on 189 to tie the game.

Thames Valley Division 2B

EVERSLEY sit at the summit after they beat Fleet by 88 runs.



Eddie Campion and Tom Magowan each took four wickets to help Eversley to a big win.

WOKINGHAM 2s moved up to third place with a two-wicket victory over HURST.



Matthew McDonald took a stunning five-wicket haul for the Oaks to help them to their triumph.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s stay in fourth after an 87-run win over Kidmore End.



Matthew Elridge starred at the crease as he amassed 87 runs.



BINFIELD dropped down to fifth after they were beaten by Reading by 45 runs.

Thames Valley Division 3A

WHITE WALTHAM are top after they defeated Sulhamstead & Ufton by 33 runs.



Cloudesley Long stole the show after he took five wickets for Waltham.



SONNING dropped down to ninth after a 113-run defeat to Windsor.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s are bottom of the league after their third defeat of the campaign saw them lose out by six wickets to Boyne Hill 2s.

Thames Valley Division 4A

WARGRAVE 2s remain as the pace setters at the top after their fourth consecutive win.



They beat second placed WOKINGHAM 3s by 53 runs.



EVERSLEY 2s fell to their fourth defeat in a row after they lost out by four wickets to Reading 2s.

Chilterns Division 1

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 1s sit at the top of the table after they earned a huge 138-run victory over Ruislip Victoria.



Greg Davis top scored with 55 and Richard Cole took four wickets to seal a big win to take them to the top.

Chilterns Division 2

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2s took the points with a 14-run win over Holyport.

Ravi Balakrishnan top scored with 63 and Alec McNab removed three wickets to seal the win.