Cricket round-up: Eversley maintain top spot

BCM Championship

SHINFIELD ended their campaign in style as they defeated Downley by 28 runs.

Amit Rawal smashed a century and Fakhir Ali added 66 to help them to a first innings total of 269.



Ashiq Khan, Anuraag Shukla and Shashank Garg all gained two wickets to see Shinfield over the line to claim the win after 44 overs. They finish the season in fifth position.

Farley Hill CC (batting) v Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC. Errol Masters is bowled out.

BCL Premier Division

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD finished their campaign with an away win at FARLEY HILL.



The home side, Farley, elected to bat first and hit 139 from 40 overs as opening batsman Peter Weston top scored with 40.



Crows successfully chased down the score with five wickets to spare.

Farley Hill CC (batting) v Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC. Lewis Hart batting.

Farley are fourth with one game left to play, while the Crows are in second.



WOODLEY ended with a home triumph over Sandhurst with a 47-run win.



There were several solid batting displays in the Woodley order as Fazly Azeez proved most valuable with 71 not out to see them knock a total of 247.

Farley Hill CC (batting) v Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC. Just missed the ball.

Sandhurst only conceded four wickets but finished short of the target as Woodley confirmed

a sixth-placed finish.



TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE still sit at the bottom after they lost out by three wickets to Welford Park.

BCL Division One

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE ensured that they end the season as runners-up as they earned 36 points in a triumph over Peppard Stoke Row 2s.



An exceptional pair of innings from Sree Venkata (95) and Ankush Gandhi (94 not out) saw Waltham finish with 321.

Farley Hill CC (batting) v Crowthorne & Crown Wood CC. Lewis Hart batting.

Peppard ended with 244, 77 runs short of the target.



SHINFIELD 2s got the better of FARLEY HILL 2s with a three-wicket victory.



Shinfield are in third with one game left to play, while Farley finish in ninth.



EARLEY are sixth with two games to play after they beat Warfield by 56 runs.



Vinod Aduri and Vikesh Patel both struck half-centuries for Earley, while Prasad Gore took four wickets to help them to success.



CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s took victory in their final game of the season to finish seventh.

They chased down 127 to earn an eight-wicket win over Reading Lions.

Eversley CC v Hurst CC (batting)

WOODLEY are at the bottom after they were beaten at West Reading 2s by 10 wickets after scoring 53 runs in the first innings.

Home Counties Division One

FINCHAMPSTEAD fell to defeat at home to Datchet in a high scoring contest.



Finch are just one place off the bottom of the table with one game left in the season.

Finchampstead CC v Datchet CC (batting). James Woodford bowling.

Madhawa Fernando and James Woodford took three wickets each as Datchet set Finch a target of 285.



Guy Ashby top-scored with 47 in amongst several impressive batting displays but Finch came up just short as they ended their 50 overs 14 runs away from the total set.

Finchampstead CC v Datchet CC (batting). Finch celebrate taking Calvin Dickinson’s wicket.

Home Counties Division Two

WOKINGHAM put 20 points on the board in their penultimate game of the league season against Chesham.



Iain Muirden was in fine form to take four wickets, while Chris Peploe added three to bowl their opponents all out on 125.



Andy Rishton top-scored with 36 as the Oaks sealed victory to push them up to third in the standings.



WARGRAVE are in eighth after they earned victory on the road against Slough.

Finchampstead CC v Datchet CC (batting). Gregory Smith successfully catches Calvin Dickinson out.

Mandip Sohi took three wickets as Slough were all out for 216.



Opening batsman Rhodri Lewis enjoyed a fantastic spell at the crease as he smashed 127 runs to help Wargrave to an away success.

Thames Valley Division 2B

EVERSLEY are at the summit with one game to go after they defeated HURST by 32 runs.



Tom Howorth hit a half-century for Eversley in the first innings, while Benjamin Salter took 4-41 to maintain their spot at the top.