Cricket round-up: Finchampstead find fine batting form as Fernando hits century

Home Counties Division One

FINCHAMPSTEAD posted a big total but were held to a draw at home against Thame Town.



Madhawa Fernando batted a memorable innings as he scored 101, while Zac Leonard contributed with 78 to see Finch total 266 from 63 overs.



Lewis Sharp was clinical with the ball with 4-36, while Fernando followed up his superb batting display by adding three wickets.



With their opponents on 115-9, Finch had to settle for a draw but added 16 points to the board.

Finchampstead (batting) v Thame Town. Stuart Parsons batting.

BCL Premier Division

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD maintained their spot in second after they earned 35 points in their win over Woodcote.



Crows put Woodcote into bat first and bowled their opponents all out for 138 after 37.3 overs.



Crows lost opening batsman Nick Outram for a duck, but Julian O’Loughlin batted a fine innings as he top scored with 74 to help his team to a comfortable victory.



Crows surpassed the target after 34.5 overs to secure a six-wicket win.

FARLEY HILL stormed to a huge 188-run triumph over Sandhurst to put 37 points on the board.



The opening pair of David Drury (114) and Michael Sheridan (43) built a sizeable platform to build upon for Farley.



Ali Jalil added 43 as they finished their 40 overs with a total of 232.



An exceptional bowling and fielding display from Farley saw them remove their opponents all out for

44 after 17.5 overs.



James Smart collected four wickets, while Richard Pilkington added three to contribute to a convincing victory.

WOODLEY added 33 points to their tally with a five-wicket win over Goring on Thames.



Arshad Mohamed and Chris Keppel both took three wickets for Woodley as they skittled Goring all out for 94.



Shamil Nlamdeen top scored with 30 as Woodley chased the target down within 16.1 overs.

BCL Division One

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE are in second after they defeated WOODLEY by eight wickets.



Woodley hit a first innings total of 163 as Uday Singh scored 41.



George Zadrozny was in stunning form with the ball for Waltham as he collected five wickets, while Sana Khan took three.



The opening pair of Ankish Gandhi (84) and Rehan Siddiqui (61) put Waltham well on their way

to victory as they chased the total down after 19.4 overs.

SHINFIELD 2s are in third after they got the better of West Reading 2s by 81 runs.



Santosh Kundar smashed a century for Shinfield, while Saksham Tyagi hit a half century to put their team on 222 from 35 overs.



Agasthya Kumar earned a five wicket haul to help bowl West Reading all out for 141.



EARLEY defeated FARLEY HILL 2s by eight wickets to collect 31 points.



Farley batted first and posted 129 on the board as Duncan Greeff top scored with 26.



But Earley batted confidently to chase down the target as Vinod Aduri hit 38.

Chilterns Division One

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 1s were awarded 18 points as their fixture against Ruislip Victoria was abandoned.



The Bears posted 152-8 from 39 overs as Richard Cole hit 30.

Their opponents were on 78-5 from 20.5 overs when the match was stopped for rain.

Home Counties Division Two

WOKINGHAM added 25 points to their tally with a four-wicket triumph over Slough.

Thames Valley Division 2B

EVERSLEY are at the summit after they defeated Fleet by five wickets.



Tom Magowan took plenty of wickets and ended with bowling figures of 4-31, and Eversley chased down the target within 33 overs as Oli Parsons struck a half century.