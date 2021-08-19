Cricket round-up: Finchampstead’s fine batting sees them to victory

Home Counties Division One

FINCHAMPSTEAD closed the gap on Buckingham Town with a seven-wicket triumph.



Lewis Sharp had four wickets to his name, while Finch chased down the target of 204 to win the match after Gregory Smith (74) and Madhawa Fernando (61) opened the batting strongly.

Finchampstead v Buckingham Town (batting). Finchampstead celebrate taking a wicket.

BCM Championship

SHINFIELD enjoyed a superb weekend as they put 40 points on the board in a storming 125-run win away at Great Kingshill.



Opening batsman Adityaraj Saswade hit a half century, and that was followed by 97 from Amit Rawal as Shinfield hit a huge total of 289 from 45 overs.



Fakhir Ali collected three wickets as Shinfield bowled Kingshill all out for 164 to complete a convincing victory.

Finchampstead v Buckingham Town (batting). Madhawa Fernando bowling.

BCL Premier Division

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD are in second after they defeated Sandhurst by eight wickets.



Crows chased down a score of 150 to win the match and dropped just two wickets in the process

as Nick Outram totalled 81 from 65 balls.



FARLEY HILL remain in third despite a 20-run loss at home to Welford Park.



Adeel Razaq took three wickets for Farley as Welford amassed 215 runs from the first innings.



Peter Weston hit a half century for Farley but they fell just short as they were all out on 195.



WOODLEY were beaten by 35 runs against Woodcote.

Finchampstead v Buckingham Town (batting). Liam Bulteel bowling





Opening batsman Mohamed Rimzan hit 68 for Woodley in the second innings but they weren’t able to chase down Woodcote’s score of 251 as they were all out on 216.



TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE are still at the bottom after they lost by 102 runs to Stratfield Turgis/ Hartley Wespall.

BCL Division One

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE are in second after they beat EARLEY by nine wickets.



A stunning batting display from Waltham saw them lose just one wicket as Sree Venkata (57) and Ankush Gandhi (103) guided them to victory.



SHINFIELD earned 36 points in their triumph over CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s.

Shinfield 2s v Crowthorne & Crown Wood 2s (batting). Daniel Cartledge batting

A brilliant bowling display from Arun Pothapragada saw him take five wickets as Shinfield bowled Crows all out for 191.



Santosh Kundar top scored with 72 to help Shinfield secure the points.



FARLEY HILL 2s added 34 points to their total with a 42-run win over Warfield.



Thomas Hale top scored with 60 for Farley, while Duncan Greeff and Lawrence Heaton-Wright followed up with four wickets each in the second innings.

Shinfield 2s v Crowthorne & Crown Wood 2s (batting). Andrew Baines batting.

WOODLEY are at the bottom after a three wicket defeat at Peppard Stoke Row 2s.

Chilterns Division One

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD continue their reign at the top of the table after they beat Knotty Green by six wickets.



Four wickets from Andrew Robertson helped to bowl Knotty all out for 158.



Emmbrook then batted excellent to earn the points as Andy Lazenbury hit 73 to put his team

on the road to victory.

Chilterns Division Two

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD got the better of Little Marlow by 48 runs.



Matt Booth smashed 83 runs as the Bears finished with a first innings score of 202.



Three wickets from bowler Jimmy Manser helped Emmbrook to seal victory.

Shinfield 2s v Crowthorne & Crown Wood 2s (batting). Tom Nash is caught by Arijit Ghosh.

Thames Valley Division 2B

EVERSLEY are still league leaders as they beat bottom of the table Kidmore End by 142 runs.



A 70 from James Magowan and an 89 from Tom Nichols helped Eversley to a massive total of 320.



Magowan then took four wickets as Kidmore were removed all out for 178.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s defeated Thatcham Town by 25 runs, while HURST got the better of Fleet by

41 runs.