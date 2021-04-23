Cricket round-up: Twyford & Ruscombe edge out Crowthorne & Crown Wood

WOKINGHAM CC first XI friendly were victorious over Alton CC in a friendly fixture.



Captain Danny Housego hit a half-century, before Andy Rishton top-scored with an exceptional performance, scoring 89 runs from 90 balls as the Oaks lost just three wickets and scored 236.



The Oaks sealed a 25-run win as Alton finished their 40 overs with 211.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Twyford & Ruscombe. Ant Avrili batting.

WOKINGHAM 2s were also victorious with a convincing 10-wicket win over Alton 2s.



Paul Dewick took four wickets, Jack Fisher took three and Jarrett Bobb took two in a brilliant bowling and fielding effort from the Oaks to bowl Alton all out for just 60 runs.



Wokingham strolled to victory without dropping a wicket as George Horsley (33) and Michael Cowdell (15) sealed the win.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Twyford & Ruscombe. Gerhard Kruger batting.

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s recorded a 12-run triumph away at Normandy CC 2s in a friendly fixture.

Finch batted first and tallied 227 from 40 overs. Harry King top scored with a remarkable score of 76 from just 46 balls, while Andy Lazenbury amassed 51 runs and Dilan Patel hit 42.



Lazenbury and Liam Bulteel took two wicket each as the hosts finished their 40 over spell just 12 runs shy of Finch’s total.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Twyford & Ruscombe. Batsman Gerhard Kruger reaches his 50.

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE sealed a narrow victory in a friendly fixture against CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD.



Crows batted first and thanks to a superb partnership from Will Avrili (63) and Gerhard Kruger (65), they recorded a decent first innings score of 249 from 40 overs.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Twyford & Ruscombe. Mohammed Arshad bowling

But Twyford managed to surpass the target with just one wicket to spare. Kiran Juluri top scored for Twyford with 59 runs to help them to victory despite a superb bowling effort from Kruger for the Crows as he claimed five wickets.