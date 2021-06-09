Cricket round-up: Wargrave beat Wokingham in local derby clash

BCL Championship

SHINFIELD 1s are just one place off the bottom of the table after they lost out by three wickets to Ballinger Waggoners.



Shinfield batted first and made an excellent start as Naveed Naseer (41), Adityaraj Saswade (31), Muhammad Hafeez (44) each recorded useful totals.

Wokingham 1s v Wargrave 1s (batting) Wokingham celebraate taking Mishan Silva’s wicket.

But the wickets began to fall and they finished on 198 all out.



Agastya Pothapragada collected three wickets but Ballinger surpassed the total with three wickets to spare after 41.2 overs.

Home Counties Division 1

FINCHAMPSTEAD 1s fell to defeat against second placed High Wycombe who took the contest by 88 runs.



Finch bowler Lewis Sharp recorded three wickets as High Wycombe finished on 226.

Wokingham 1s v Wargrave 1s (batting) Chris Peploe bowls to Mishan Silva

Opening batsman Jay Parmar top scored for Finch with 26 as they ended 88 runs short of the target.



Home Counties Division 2

WOKINGHAM 1s were beaten by WARGRAVE 1s in a local derby as the away side climbed to the top of the table.



Rhodri Lewis put in an impressive showing with the bat for Wargrave as he hit 73 runs to help the team finish on 195 after 50 overs.

Wokingham 1s v Wargrave 1s (batting) Rhys Lewis batting

Chris Peploe was most clinical with the ball for the Oaks as he collected four wickets.



Salman Khalid top scored with the bat for Wokingham with 29, but three wickets from Rhys Lewis helped Wargrave to seal the win by 56 runs.

Wokingham 1s v Wargrave 1s (batting) Appeal, turned down.

BCL Premier Division

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 1s earned 35 points with a four wicket triumph over Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall.



Anthony Cluett starred with the ball with 4-25 as Stratfield ended on 167.



Crows wrapped up victory after 38.5 overs as Cluett added to his spectacular bowling by being top scorer with 42 runs.



FARLEY HILL 1s beat Goring on Thames by five wickets.



Akeesh Khokhar was the outstanding performer with the bat for Farley as he hit 59 runs from 53 runs to contribute greatly to their success.

Wokingham 1s v Wargrave 1s (batting) Mishan Silva batting.

TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE 1s fell to a 23-run defeat to league leaders Woodcote.



Andrew Miller and Kiran Juluri performed magnificently with the ball as they both collected four wickets each.



But Twyford were bowled all out with just 87 on the board as they were defeated.



WOODLEY 1s were beaten by Mortimer West End by four wickets.



Shukry Shakoor was the top scorer for Woodley with 38.

Wokingham 1s v Wargrave 1s (batting) Salman Khalid bowling

BCL Division One

SHINFIELD 2s stormed to the summit in a thrilling match against WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE which saw Shinfield win by just one run.



Salanki added a vital 56 runs near the end of the Shinfield innings as they finished with a total of 187.



Asif Ali hit 56 runs for Waltham but they fell agonisingly short, just one run away from Shinfield’s total at the end of their 40 overs.

Wokingham 1s v Wargrave 1s (batting) Chris Peploe bowling

FARLEY HILL 2s fell to a 27 run defeat against Peppard Stoke Row.



Dave Neilson had three wickets to his name, but couldn’t prevent the loss.

Thames Valley Division 2B

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s are still in second after they recorded a comprehensive 101 run win over HURST.



Elridge was the top scorer with the bat for Finch with 65, while Hurst bowler Lindley was on top form (5-42).



Smith scored 37 for Hurst, but Kite (4-13) and Lazenbury (3-15) helped to dismantle Hurst’s batting order.



BINFIELD climbed up to third after they beat Bagshot by three wickets.



Ben Randall took four of the five Bagshot wickets, while a superb batting performance from Wynand Lamprecht (112) guided Binfield to victory.



EVERSLEY dropped down to fourth after a narrow nine-run loss to table toppers Reading.



Ayush Verma and Benjamin Salter took three wickets each and James Magowan hit 35 runs, but Eversley were edged out in a close contest.

Wokingham 1s v Wargrave 1s (batting) Rhys Lewis batting

Thames Valley Division 3A

WHITE WALTHAM dropped from first to second after they were beaten by 39 runs against Boyne Hill 2s.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s moved off the bottom of the table with a two wicket win over Aldershot.

Tom Potter contributed with 57 runs as Finch earned enough points to go above Sonning.

Thames Valley Division 4A

WARGRAVE 2s remain at the top with a perfect record after they won by 95 runs over Falkland 2s.



102 runs from Kieran Lall helped to record a huge total of 275, while Oliver Newton (3-36) and Huw Thomas (4-32) bowled brilliantly.



WOKINGHAM 3s were beaten by eight wickets at Theale & Tilehurst.



EVERSLEY 2s are bottom after they fell 53 runs short against Bagshot 2s.