Cricket round-up: Wargrave beat Wokingham to make progress in Home Counties Cup

Home Counties Cup

WARGRAVE overcame WOKINGHAM to progress in the Home Counties Cup with a three-wicket win.

The Oaks batted first in the 20-20 match but were bowled all out after a spirited effort from Wargrave to keep the total below triple figures.



Archie Carter top-scored for Wokingham with 25, while Rhys Lewis took four wickets for Wargrave and Jarryd Wallace added two to see the Oaks all out for 98.

Wokingham (batting) v Wargrave Jacob Clark batting

Wargrave sealed their victory with three wickets and 2.3 overs to spare. Kieran Lall was Wargrave’s top scorer with 19. Jacob Clark and Iain Muirden both took three wickets each for the Oaks but couldn’t prevent defeat.

Wokingham (batting) v Wargrave Anthony Clapham batting.

FINCHAMPSTEAD were also eliminated from the cup competition after Slough wrapped up a 35-run win.



Dan Lincoln scored an outstanding 108 from 50 balls for Slough to help them to a total of 160.

Finch opener Gregory Smith top-scored with 32, but Slough confirmed victory after 16 overs.



BCL Premier Division

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD began their league campaign with a 31-run win over TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE.



George Tims (46) and Fitzroy Morrisey (33) boosted the Crows total in the middle of the order to help them to 172 before they were bowled all out.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Twyford & Ruscombe Gerhard Kruger bowled out.

Shaqil Arshad was Twyford’s most clinical bowler as he collected three wickets, while Kiran Juluri and Chandra Cherukuri both took two each.



Ashan Dildar top scored for Twyford with 51 runs, but Anthony Cluett took four wickets to help Crows to victory.

Crowthorne & Crown Wood (batting) v Twyford & Ruscombe Shaqil Arshad bowling



BCL Championship

SHINFIELD’s league season began with a defeat as they lost by 62 runs against Peppard Stoke Row.

Muhammad Hafeez top scored for Shinfield with 51 but couldn’t prevent defeat as they were all out for 159 after the hosts had hit 221 in the first innings.



BCL Division 1

SHINFIELD 2s opened the season with a seven-wicket win over WOODLEY 2s.



Amol Lotke (62) and Rajiv Dhallam (60) batted impressively for Woodley.



But Shinfield surpassed the total after 32.2 overs with excellent batting efforts from Adityaraj Saswade (76), Milind Pathak (59) and Arman Arman (56).



FARLEY HILL 2s started the season with a 63-run triumph over CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s.

Oli Sankey top-scored for Farley with 42, while Ravi Godbole and Dan Finucane took two wickets each for Crows.



Andrew Bains hit 52 for Crows with the bat, but Dave Neilson, Sankey and Duncan Greeff each took two wickets to help Farley to victory.

Chilterns Division 1

EMMBROOK & BEARWOOD began their league campaign in style with a three-wicket win over Winchmore Hill.



Charlie Sawyer was crucial in the bowling attack for Emmbrook as he collected four wickets from nine overs to help bowl Winchmore all out for 179.



Alex Cobb opened the Emmbrook batting with 62, while 33 from Jack Narraway and 27 from Andrew Robertson helped the hosts secure victory with three wickets spare.

Chilterns Division 2

EMMBROOK & BEARWOOD 2s were beaten by 132 runs in their opening game against Denham 2s.