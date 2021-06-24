Cricket round-up: Wokingham fall to home defeat

BCM Championship

SHINFIELD 1s fell to defeat away at Ley Hill as they remain in the bottom half of the table.



Shinfield had a disappointing innings but 24 from Sarim Zafar and 27 from Agastya Pothapragada boosted the total at the end of the order to finish on 100 at the end of 45 overs.



Arun Pothapragada took two wickets, but the hosts batted their way to victory with six wickets to spare after 22.2 overs.

Wokingham (batting) v Burnham Sukhi Kang batting

BCL Premier Division

FARLEY HILL are in second after they beat Mortimer West End by seven runs in a close contest.

Farley openers Peter Weston (17) and Michael Sheridan (30) gave them a solid start.



Bilal Hussain (35) and Oli Sankey (34) added to the score as they finished on 179 after 40 overs.

Mortimer started well as they looked to chase down the total set by Farley.



Adeel Razaq collected three wickets as Farley bowled Mortimer all out with just seven runs left.

TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE dropped down to second bottom after they lost to Sandhurst.



Kiran Juluri top scored for Twyford with 63 a they finished on 169.

But Sandhurst dropped just two wickets on their way to surpassing the target after 33.5 overs.

BCL Division One

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE got the better of CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s with a 38-run win.



The middle order pairing of Ravi Sainani (42) and Harikrishnan Balakrishnan (52) kept the score ticking over as Waltham ended on 196.



Crows attempted to chase it down as Tom Nash opened with 33 runs but they fell short after 40 overs.



EARLEY’s consistent batting display saw them earn a 47-run triumph over Peppard Stoke Row 2s.

Vish Shende was the star with the bat as he scored 47, while several other solid batting displays saw Earley total 224.



Peppard lost only four wickets but fell short as Earley took 32 points.

FARLEY HILL 2s suffered a heavy 145-run loss against West Reading 2s.



Dan Davies performed superbly as he took four wickets for Farley, but West Reading posted a big total of 236.



Farley were then removed all out for 91.



WOODLEY fell 18 runs short as they were beaten away at Warfield.



Harsha Shastry took two wickets for Woodley and he also scored the most runs for the team with 31.



Home Counties Division 1

FINCHAMPSTEAD were pushed down to second bottom in the table after a seven wicket loss against Banbury.



Finch batted first but the wickets fell quickly and despite 26 from Alex Crawford, they totalled 64 runs.



Banbury batted their way to victory after 19.3 overs with seven wickets left.

Home Counties Division 2

WARGRAVE were beaten away at Great Brickhill as they missed out by 69 runs.



Jarryd Wallace was in exceptional form with the ball for Wargrave as he had five wickets to his name

by the end of the first innings.



Toby Greatwood put in a stunning batting display as he scored 76 from 45 balls but Wargrave were removed all out for 155 after 48.3 overs.



WOKINGHAM are bottom of the pile after Burnham edged them out by two wickets.



Ben Myles scored most runs for the Oaks with 26 after a long spell at the crease, with Wokingham finishing with 118.



Jacob Clark (3-20) and Andy Rishton (4-52) were both impressive in bowling attack for the Oaks but the visitors took the points after 34.1 overs.

Thames Valley Division 2B

EVERSLEY stay in third despite being beaten by one wicket in their battle against Bagshot.



Tom Howorth was the most clinical with the bat for Eversley as he scored 69 not out.



Edward Campion bowled a tremendous spell as he ripped through the Bagshot batting order to take six wickets, but Eversley fell just short in defeat.



HURST climbed up to fourth after they triumphed by three wickets against bottom side Kidmore End.



WOKINGHAM 2s are down to seventh after they lost by 21 runs to league leaders Reading.

Jack Fisher took 3-18 for the Oaks, while Anthony Clapham posted the highest total with 26.

Thames Valley Division 3A

SONNING moved up to fifth after they earned a 69-run win over Taplow.



In a low scoring affair, Sonning were bowled out for 118 but bowled brilliantly in response to Taplow as Andrew Niblett (4-16), Jamie Tidbury (3-6) and Peter Higginbottom (3-26) helped to remove Taplow all out for 49.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s climbed off the bottom of the table after they shocked league leaders Royal Ascot.



Finch batted magnificently to chase down a strong total of 224 posted by Ascot as Tom Potter smashed 112 runs for Finch and Gary Loveday hit 49 to secure a four wicket victory.

Thames Valley 4A

WARGRAVE 2s are still on top of the table after they defeated Purley on Thames by seven wickets.



Alex Hands collected four wickets for Wargrave, while Oliver Newton was 65 not out in the triumph to maintain their status as league leaders.



WOKINGHAM 3s went up to third after they got the better of Maidenhead & Bray 2s by seven wickets.

Mohammed Ghafoor took three wickets for the Oaks, while Craig Beales hit a stunning 98 not out to see Wokingham to victory.



Despite tasting defeat, EVERSLEY 2s moved up to eighth after a four wicket loss against Theale & Tilehurst.



John Matthews struck 73 runs, while Harry Leach knocked a half century to see Eversley claim a healthy total of 14 points in defeat.