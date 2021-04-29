Cricket round-up: Wokingham take win over Wargrave

WOKINGHAM 1s took a seven-wicket victory over WARGRAVE 1s in a friendly fixture.

Wargrave batted first and opening batsman Imran Malik top-scored with 49, while Mishan Silva hit 39 from 41.



Max Uttley took three wickets for the Oaks, while Mark Firth and Callum Creighton took two each to help bowl Wargrave all out for 141.



Wokingham put in a solid display with the bat as Danny Housego top-scored with 55 to see his side to a comfortable win.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 1s lost out to Guildford by two wickets.

Gregory Smith hit 44 from 51 and Guy Ashby added to the total with 34 from 44.

Ashby then enjoyed a superb bowling spell as he collected five wickets, and despite Cranford taking three more, Finch were narrowly beaten.



CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 1s took victory over TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE with a seven-wicket win.

Gopi Kolluru (27) and Chandra Cherukuri (37) were Twyford’s two best performers with the bat as they finished with 124.



But Crows lost just three wickets on their way to a comfortable win as Will Avrili hit 58 not out.

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s were beaten in their opening fixture of the season in BCL Division 1. They lost out by 38 runs to WEST READING 2s.



Ravi Godbole took four wickets and Dan Partridge collected three, while Daniel Cartledge hit 52 with the bat for the Crows.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW edged out WARGRAVE by four runs in a thrilling National Village Cup first-round encounter on Sunday.

The hosts won the toss and made a steady start thanks to Charlie Laing (29) and Nick Murdoch (34), but it was Jason Vaughan-Davies (38 off 25 balls) and Hamish Scott (58 from 47) who helped push them to 206-9 in their 40 overs.

Spinners Aaron Lall (2-39) and Edward King (2-40) were the pick of the Wargrave attack.

In reply, the visitors slipped to 20-2 and then 59-3 as Scott Harris (2-18) impressed with the new ball, but a fine 116-run partnership between Dan Davies (85) and Kyle Bradley (56) put them in sight of victory.

However, PSR captain Scott removed Bradley and with nine needed from the final over, held his nerve to only concede four and leave Wargrave on 202-5.

Peppard Stoke Row host Binfield in round two, while Cookham Dean visit Pinkneys Green, Wraysbury are at home to Goring-on-Thames and White Waltham travel to Emmbrook & Bearwood.

Those fixtures are due to take place on Sunday, May 9.