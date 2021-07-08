Cricket round-up: Wokingham win after Clark’s five wicket haul over Horspath

Home Counties Division Two

WOKINGHAM climbed up the table after they earned a six-wicket triumph against Horspath.



A five wicket haul from Jacob Clark and three wickets from Matthew McDonald helped to remove their opponents for 103.

Wokingham v Horspath (batting) Salman Khalid bowling.

Danny Housego (31) and Sukhmeet Kang (24) got the Oaks over the line after 46.3 overs.

WARGRAVE fell to a 99-run loss against Harefield.

BCM Championship

SHINFIELD are just one point off the bottom of the table after they were beaten by league leaders Peppard Stoke Row.



Davesh Gauchwal and Arun Pothapragada took two wickets each for Shinfield, but Peppard recorded a big total of 206.



Shinfield were then all-out for 80 runs as they fell to a heavy 126-run loss.

Wokingham v Horspath (batting) Jacob Clark bowling.

BCL Premier Division

FARLEY HILL were edged out in a top of the table clash against Woodcote.



Lewis Hart and Richard Pilkington collected three wickets each for Farley as their opponents finished with 150.



David Drury scored 48 as Farley tried to chase down the total to win, but they lost the match just 17 runs short.



CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD condemned bottom of the table TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE to another defeat as Crows were victorious by 56 runs.

Wokingham v Horspath (batting) Jacob Clark bowling.

Opening batsman James Whitehurst hit 42 runs for Crows, while Andrew Miller ended with three wickets to his name for Twyford.



Three wickets from Anthony Cluett helped Crows to seal the win as they bowled Twyford all out on 115.



WOODLEY earned an impressive eight-wicket win over Welford Park.



Zaakir Asghar was most clinical with the ball for Woodley with three wickets.



Mohamed Rimzan hit a brilliant innings of 76 as Woodley dropped just two wickets on their way to confirming their win.

BCL Division One

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE boosted themselves up to second after they got the better of Reading Lions.



Reading ended with 181 as Sree Ventkata took four wickets.

Wokingham v Horspath (batting)

Ankusj Gandhi amassed a century to help take Waltham to victory as they won the match by six wickets, surpassing the total after 35.5 overs.



SHINFIELD remain in the top three after they beat WOODLEY 2s by 56 runs.



A disappointing start for Shinfield was rescued by Noel Joseph (85) and Om Solanki (42) as they ended with 195.



Solanki then followed that up by taking four wickets as Woodley finished short of the chase.



EARLEY were beaten by six wickets in an away defeat to West Reading 2s.



Vish Shende top scored for Earley with 37, but they finished with 126, which Reading reached within 26.4 overs.



CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD 2s finished 86 runs ahead of FARLEY HILL 2s to claim 34 points.



Chris Winch smashed a century for Crows as they posted 186 runs.

Wokingham v Horspath (batting) Acrobatic fielding but missed it.

Luke Taylor and Dan Finucane took three wickets each as Farley were bowled all out on 100.

Chilterns Division One

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD lost top spot after they drew against Winchmore Hill, earning five points.



Charles Sawyer took three wickets for the Bears as Winchmore finished on 167.



TJ Wells totalled 39 as he finished as top scorer by a considerable distance, with Emmbrook ending their innings on 94.

Chilterns Division Two

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2s lost out by a wicket in a defeat to Denham 2s.



Ravi Balakrishnan amassed 90 runs from just 72 balls as the Bears posted a score of 185.



But their opponents went past their score after 35.5 overs.

Thames Valley Division 2B

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s are up to second after they defeated Bagshot by four wickets.



Sam Daniel bowled superbly (5-32), while Stuart Parsons hit 87 runs to see Finch to victory.



BINFIELD moved up to sixth after they overcame bottom of the table Kidmore End.



Lee scored 79 runs as Binfield sealed the win after 35.2 overs.



HURST lost ground in the table after they were held to a draw by Thatcham Town.

Thames Valley Division 3A

SONNING earned a narrow three-run triumph over Boyne Hill as they ascended to second in the table.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s are just behind Sonning in third after they put Cove 2s away by seven wickets.



WHITE WALTHAM dropped a place after they were beaten by Windsor by 92 runs.

Thames Valley Division 4A

WARGRAVE 2s remain at the summit after they beat Bagshot 2s by nine wickets.



A magnificent bowling display from Mandip Sohi saw him collect an astonishing seven wickets, which he followed up scoring 46 runs in a comfortable victory.



WOKINGHAM 3s got the better of EVERSLEY 2s to maintain their third place standing.



Christopher Ruane was in scintillating form with the ball for the Oaks as he decimated the Eversley order to take 7-18.



Rahul Patel and David Bishop both hit 40 runs for Wokingham as they collected 25 points.