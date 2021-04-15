Cricket sides begin preparations with friendly fixtures

LOCAL cricket sides returned to action for the first time this year with a series of friendly matches to find sharpness before the various league season’s commence.



Wokingham CC took two sides, a first XI and a second XI, to face two respective Bashley CC teams. The Oaks first XI came away with victory with a three-wicket win.



Andy Rishton took three wickets, while Paul Dewick and Billy Rogers both took two each to help bowl the hosts out for 147.



Anthony Clapham top scored for the Oaks with the bat with 54 as Wokingham sealed the win.

Meanwhile, Wokingham 2nd XI were beaten by five wickets after being bowled out for 178.



Finchampstead were beaten away at Normandy in a friendly fixture, while Farley Hill 1s and 2s played against each other in an inter-club friendly match.



Binfield Cricket Club are busy making preparations ahead of the new season. They kick off their campaign in Thames Valley Cricket League Division 2B with an away trip against Hurst 1st XI on Saturday, May 8.



“Everyone is looking forward to the upcoming season for all four of our sides now in the TVL,” said Binfield CC Senior Coach Matt Humphrey.



“There has been lots of hard work going on down the ground behind the scenes and we hope to take full advantage in what is looking like it will be a full season.



“All teams are looking to compete and challenge in every league game and cause a few upsets along the way.



“Last year was a good insight into the standard for our first-team in division 2 with hopes to build on that position.



“This season is also a first taste for our fourth XI who came across from the Berkshire League, where we hope to promote our youth and give them a positive introduction to senior cricket.”



Sonning Cricket Club are also keen ahead of the new season, where their first-team face Finchampstead 3s in TVCL division 3A on the opening day of the season.



“We’re looking forward to returning to league cricket following a year where luckily we were able to play many friendly fixtures both across the senior and junior sections,” said Sonning Club secretary Sharon Fleming.



“Our numbers are swelling and we are adding a new U11’s girls team and the growth of our recently formed women’s section sees us entering the HCWCL Super 8s hardball development league.



“Our members are chomping at the bit to get back out on the field and none of it would be possible without our loyal and generous volunteers. We are back training, the members are smiling and cannot wait to see what 2021 brings.”