Crowthorne bowls club gifted £1,000

A CROWTHORNE bowls club has been gifted £1,000 to keep it safe and accessible for members.

Donated by Barratt Homes, which is building Cricket Field Grove, money will go towards a new shed and base for the Bowls Club, alongside a new step onto the green.

Works are due to take place later this year, and will be completed ahead of the spring competition season.

Ken Perrett, treasurer of Great Hollands Bowls Club, said: “Covid-19 has presented many challenges to us all but we are glad to have kept the club open during this time – giving many local people a chance to socialise from a safe distance and enjoy the benefits of outdoor exercise.

“The generous donation from Barratt Homes will go a long way at the club and we are extremely grateful for their generosity in giving back to the local community. We are looking forward to unveiling our new shed and steps in the new year.”

The donation was made through the housebuilder’s Community Fund which sees the division donate £1,000 per month to clubs and charities.