Crowthorne building society to close

A BUILDING SOCIETY in Crowthorne will be closing its doors this autumn.

Nationwide Building Society, on Crowthorne High Street, has announced its branch will shut on Thursday, September 16.

In a statement, it said that the branch was underused with 75% of its Crowthorne-based members turning to online banking services.

Nationwide has also seen a 19% decrease in branch transactions from 2015 to 2020. Its research says that just 18% – almost one in five – of its Crowthorne-based members use only this branch.

Once closed, the nearest branches for residents will be Wokingham and Bracknell.

There are five branches that sit within a six-mile radius of Crowthorne for members wanting to make an in-person visit.

For more details, visit nationwide.co.uk