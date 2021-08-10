Crowthorne care centre residents get into the Olympic spirit

RESIDENTS at Pinehurst Care Centre raced to the finish line for their Olympics celebrations this week.

The residential home on Duke’s Ride, Crowthorne, held a variety of sporting events across the past few days to mark the Tokyo 2020 games.

The festivities began with residents passing a specially made ‘Olympic torch’ around home and some members were even kissing it for luck.

Kicking off with basketball on July 26, the staff planned two full weeks of activities followed by a closing ceremony on Friday, August 6.

Medals have been awarded for each event and the care home enjoyed prizes donated from Tesco Extra in Sandhurst to add to the celebrations.

Sporting activities included tennis, volleyball, golf, javelin, shot-put, 400 metres, mental gymnastics and more.

Residents enjoyed sharing an ‘Olympic torch’

The staff wanted to organise sports that anyone could get involved in, no matter their ability.

Head of activities Victoria Pembroke said: “It’s important to us that everyone feels like they are able to join in, hat goes for our staff too, and many residents had a favourite sport that they either enjoyed watching or participating in.

“This is a great boost for everyone, to be able to have fun at work, especially after the last year and there has certainly been a lot of laughter so far, and we’re looking forward to hearing more.”